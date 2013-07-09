Writer’s Room: Scenes We Never Want to See Again

Do you ever go to the movies and find yourself immersed in a story, when all of a sudden a dumb scene happens and drags you out of your cocoon of fiction by your pant leg? Either because the scene so unbelievable or because you’ve seen it a hundred times before? Happens all the time, right? There are just certain scenes in movies that you never want to see again. A lot of them, actually, which is why I invited a platoon of writer friends along to share their picks.
This week’s panel includes Drew Magary of Deadspin, Justin Halpern of I Suck At Girls and his writing partner Patrick Schumacker, Julieanne Smolinski aka BoobsRadley (now a fancy TV writer), pro basketball player turned writer Paul Shirley, Bobby Bigwheel, Frotcast regulars Alison Stevenson, Brendan, and Matt Lieb, and Uproxx’s Danger Guerrero, Ashley Burns, Dustin Rowles, and RoboPanda. Enjoy!
MATT LIEB: The 9/11 Foreshadowing Shot
ATTN Filmmakers: You may not be aware of this but just because your movie takes place before 2001, doesn’t mean that it has to end with a “subtle” allusion to 9/11. I mean, if you’re making a movie about the creation of Al-Queda or about the inventor of the box cutter, then sure, 9/11 is probably relevant enough event to mention in your film. But let’s say you are making a documentary about gun violence in America (let’s call it “Rolling of Rolumbine”) and you want to point out how American foreign policy could be a factor in our over 30,000 gun deaths per year: maybe showing footage of the 9/11 attack in New York, an attack where literally no guns were used, is a little bit irrelevant. Or let’s say you are making a movie about the old timey gang of new york (let’s call it “Rangs of Rew Rork”), a movie set at a time where neither airplanes (1903) nor box cutters (1930) have been invented: maybe ending your oddly-titled film with a shot of the World Trade Center with Bono crooning over it might seem extraneous, or really really f*cking stupid.
This is not so much a cliché movie scene that I am tired of, but rather a shot or a visual cue that makes me want hijack a 747 and fly it into Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg’s secret Hollywood f*ck dungeon. I mention those two because 1) they probs banged at some point, and 2) they are the culprits of one of the most egregiously irrelevant 9/11 foreshadowing shots in the history of post-9/11 films.
So there I am watching the movie Munich, enjoying the shit out of a film that simultaneously flips the role of Jews from victim to hero, from the non-violent oppressed to the ultra-violent oppressor. I am having a wonderful time watching the masterful way Kushner and Spielberg navigate the minefield of a subject that is Israeli military aggression, where a wrong step in either direction can transform a good movie into a propaganda film. And they’ve almost made it through all 164 minutes without doing so. And then, with the very last shot of the very last scene, Kushner and Spielberg decide to suicide bomb the whole goddamn movie with an incredibly on-the-nose shot of Avner standing in shadow of the World Trade Center. What does 9/11 have to do with the Israeli/Palestinian conflict? Nothing! No, shut up, I don’t care how many 9/11 truth videos you have seen on YouTube where a teenager in a Guy Fawkes mask is telling you “what really happened that day,” 9/11 and the Israeli/Palestinian conflict are apples and oranges. At best, this shot basically just serves as blatant emotional manipulation of an American audience that really cannot relate to actually living under the persistent threat of terrorist attack. At worst, this shot is Kushner and Spielberg’s way of saying the Jews did 9/11, which would actually be hilarious and I fully support them coming out publicly as truthers but only if they do it via YouTube video where they dramatically remove their Fawkes masks and exclaim “we did 9/11, together. We planned it in our Hollywood f*ck dungeon. Ron Paul 2016.” But until such an admission is made, the last shot of Munich pretty much ruined the whole movie for me.
FROTCAST BRENDAN: The Cathartic Shower Scene
Let’s all vote to abolish the Cathartic Shower scene. It’s been beaten to death. To illustrate my point, I’ve compiled an Oral History of the Cathartic Shower scene:
Todd Frenulum (Director, Tears of My Father’s Pain): See, what I wanted to convey, was, it’s not just a shower; it works on several levels. Not only is he bathing, which is something every human does, he’s also shampooing. And conditioning his hair. Killing those hookers really dried it out. And he got pretty sweaty; strangulation really takes the electrolytes out of you. So, shower.
Ted Meatus (Director, Sisqo in Crimson): I felt like the second act really needed something to propel the viewer into the third, so I told our heroine to take her shirt off. It looked like a VHS porno; seriously, I was waiting for Ron Jeremy to enter frame right and yell something like “WHERE’S YOUR RUBBER DUCKY?” The production values were a little low since we didn’t raise quite as much as we wanted with our Kickstarter. So I put it in slow motion. CINEMA!
Michael Bay (Director, Face/Off 2: The Butt-Swap): Nic Cage says to me, ‘I think a shower will wash these spiders off’, so I say, ‘OK, action.’ The rest is cinematic history.
Also, off-topic, but I could go without seeing a guy spit in a woman’s gaping butthole ever again.
DUSTIN ROWLES: The Ironic Bro Walk
The Bro-Walk is one of those tropes that has been around for years. It probably started with Shaft or something, and then at some point in Cinematic history, every cool kid in a high school was walking down the halls in super slo-mo with a John Wayne swagger like he owned the goddamn place. But after that trope was mined to death, they subverted it and suddenly, it was the geeky kids, or the nerds, or f**king Jonah Hill looking all bad ass and slo-mo while the ladies at their lockers swooned and the dudes looked on with respect. Then, they subverted the subversion, and now the ironic bro-walk ends with a record scratch moment, where the bad ass group of suburban Dads trips over a curb or something. Good God. It’s tired. Just stop it with the bro walk: Conventional, Ironic, or Ironic with a twist. It’s not funny, and there’s nowhere left to go with it.
ROBOPANDA: “NEW YORK CITY?!?”
Here’s the scene: someone from a city is in a rural area. Suddenly, a rural person is out to get them. Why? I don’t know. He Who Walks Behind The Rows demanded it? A city person bankrupted the plaid shirt factory? Madness caused by too much fresh air and affordable rents? There was a sale on creepy masks and butcher knives?
I grew up with a cornfield in my backyard, and I’m still wondering when the urge to kill randos from the coasts is going to kick in. Starting to think He Who Walks Behind The Rows may just be a fat guy named Roger who’s still making payments on his combine.
Do you really want to know what us “flyover state” folks think about people from the coasts? Nothing. Which is why there’s no term as popular or as spiteful as “flyover states” that rural people are slanging about city people. We’d have to care about them enough to come up with slurs. If we think about city people at all, it’s to wonder, “Why do they hate us so much they say sh–ty things like ‘flyover states’ and produce TV and movies which depict us as savagely violent towards them?” This media isn’t made by people living in the sticks. The Pace salsa ads in which cowboys want to lynch people associated with New York City were written by marketing wonks in New York City at the ad agency Young & Rubicam. What kind of conversely self-loathing and self-aggrandizing f*ckery is this?
People on the coasts — particularly those who produce TV and movies — please believe me. We don’t want to don rubber masks from the dollar store and chase you through a corn field. To do that would require passionately giving a sh-t about you. And we don’t.
ALISON STEVENSON: Jerking Upright from a Bad Dream
So many movies have this scene where someone has a horrible dream and wakes up from it immediately sitting upright in their bed with eyes wide open. Sometimes they scream. This movie cliché is bullshit, and pisses me off more than anything else in the entire world.
When I wake up from bad dreams, it’s usually me barely being able to open my eyes. I think to myself “What the Hell?” and then fall back asleep seconds later. How is it a natural reaction to sit up straight after having been in deep sleep? I’m no scientist, but I’m pretty sure it takes six hours for a person to fully wake up and get out of bed in the morning. I dedicate the first two hours of waking up to finding a will to live. Only after that happens do I remove my body from my bed in any way.
PATRICK SCHUMACKER: Getting Captured Was All Part of the Plan
I could do without ever again watching the scene in which the bad guy reveals his capture was all part of the plan. For starters, nobody likes a showoff. You don’t get style points for making the good guys look stupid. You just look like a smug f*ck.
I understand why filmmakers do it. You get to put the hero and villain face to face before the climax, and you make your bad guy seem even more formidable. You start out thinking we can’t stop him; we can only contain him. But then you do contain him, and he just winds up making you look like a real asshole.
Plus the bad guy is relying on a lot of outside factors to see his plan succeed. How did Loki know Bruce Banner would Hulk out and bust up S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Helicarrier? (I’ve seen The Avenger’s four times and I still can’t tell if Loki’s wicked scepter is making Banner angry, or if it’s just there to send a homing beacon so Bourne Legacy can track down the Avengers. Maybe it’s both.) And in Skyfall, how did Javier Bardem know that MI6 would connect his laptop to their system so it could automatically hack into their system? Even the nerds at the Apple Store sweep for viruses before plugging into your MacBook. (I have to single out Skyfall as because Javier Bardem’s exchange with James Bond while imprisoned at MI6 HQ was also an example of the other type of scene I wish would go away: the one where the villain basically tells the good guy, “You and me are a lot alike!”)
I actually think the villain-planned-to-get-captured scene is indicative of a larger problem: bad guys be convolutin’. You gotta simplify. Your plots should be less sharks-with-laser-beams and more bullet-to-the-head. I blame this recent epidemic on The Dark Knight, which was an example of the trope working, and which naturally inspired imitators. The scene worked because we believed the Joker so embraced chaos. Just like chimney sweep Michael Caine said, “Some people just want to watch the world burn.” That gives you license to pretty much do anything.
I’d love to see movies get more creative with their good guy/bad guy tete a tetes. Or at least try ripping off the greats: like the rooftop scene in Die Hard when Hans Gruber impersonates Bill Clay to escape McClane. And if you MUST have your villain get captured in the middle of the movie, I’d like to see him spend at least a scene or two shitting himself before figuring out how to escape. That’s all I ask.
That, and a sequel to Magic Mike that focuses on McConaughey. (Incidentally, that’s also my pitch for the next Film Drunk Writer’s Room topic.)
DANGER GUERRERO: The Gay Panic Joke
This topic is hard for me, because a lot of the scenes and clichés in action movies that people are probably sick of are the same ones that fill me with unending glee. A Maalox-chugging, mustachioed police chief taking a loose cannon detective off a big case — even though the detective is the best cop he’s even seen, dammit — because the mayor is breathing down his neck? Love it. A villain catching a film’s hero, strapping him to an easily escapable Death Machine, and explaining every detail of his master plan in a long monologue that begins with some variation of “You know, you and I are not so different…”? Can’t get enough. A protagonist with a name like Rex Doubleshark firing a single bullet at a jet-black SUV during a high-speed chase that results in an explosion that can be seen from space? Put it in my veins with an unsterilized needle. Not only am I not sick of these scenes, I think I might actually shrivel up and die without them.
So I suppose I’ll have to stick to comedies. There’s a lot of really bad stuff out there right now, but since I’m currently seeing the commercial for Grown Ups 2 every 10 minutes, I’ll go with scenes where something “gay” happens and everyone gets super grossed out. HAHA ANDY SAMBERG RUBBED HIS BUTT ON THE CAR AND KEVIN JAMES MADE A FACE. GET IT? NO NO, REALLY. GET IT? IT’S FUNNY BECAUSE GAY STUFF IS WEIRD.
Sh*t is played out, y’all. It’s 2013. Time to get hip. And until you get hip, at least consider, like, not featuring it prominently in the marketing campaign for your big summer movie.
[Editor’s Note: It should be also noted that the Grown Ups 2 trailer begins with a deer pissing in Adam Sandler’s face after he compares it to his mother in law.]
Bobby Bigwheel: The You Work Too Much Scene
JFK is a great movie but all the scenes with Sissy Spacek suck. She doesn’t add anything to the plot; she just exists as a reminder that the protagonist Jim Garrison has a home life. And it’s certainly a nice way to remind the audience of that he’s human except for one fact.
IT’S A MOVIE ABOUT UNCOVERING A CONSPIRACY BY THE CIA TO ASSASSINATE THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, IT DOESN’T NEED ANY MORE DRAMA.
And really, you can say that about any movie where you have a wife who has her hands on her hips complaining about how much her husband is working. Oh really? You want to marry a guy who’s home at 5 every night? Your high school boyfriend is an insurance salesman, now he can probably beat the traffic on Fridays.
Granted you need to humanize the people involved in these movies somewhat. But the complaining wife (it’s never a husband because yay patriarchy) seems to lack perspective. “I don’t care if you’re preparing for one of the biggest trials in American history, I GOT ALL DRESSED UP FOR EASTER FOR NOTHING!” Like, he’ll make it up to you on Memorial Day. Deal with it.
ASHLEY BURNS: The Flamboyant Hacker
This is more of a combination of scene and character that I’d like to see swallowed up by a hellish void, because they suck in harmony and provide nothing but groans and eye rolls when they show up in action films. I’m speaking, of course, of the righteous hacker bro who puts on a spectacle of procedure before and during his super awesome hack, as if he’s a professional football player with a touchdown dance.
An example is the world’s greatest hacker, Tyler, in the recent surefire Best Picture nominee White House Down (our review), as he arrives in the White House’s security room to tap into the intricate system and take on the system’s firewalls (seriously, he should have just been a black guy named Theo) and declares to no one but himself just how huge of a procedure this is, before cranking the classical music and pulling out his good luck lollipop. He can’t work without his sugar, y’all!
But the best example of this is Hugh Jackman’s techno Trojan horse virus scene from Swordfish, because it was just ridiculously stupid and improbable, which says a lot about a movie that should have been titled, Blowjobs and Terrorists with Shitty Hair, to begin with.
PAUL SHIRLEY: Beheadings
Have you ever been at a party, having just told a story, when you notice that there’s that split second of dead air while you wait to find out if your story went over, and that split second of dead air is especially terrifying because at the conclusion of your story you admitted that you (choose from: didn’t lose your virginity until age 22/never got what all the fuss was about when it came to the Strokes/kinda, yeah, understand why terrorists do what they do)?
Well, that’s how I feel about the movie scene I never want to see again. Like, maybe, when I tell you, you’re going to call me a sissy or roll your eyes or, well, leave my party.
But here goes:
I hate gore.
I never, ever, not-in-a-million-Neptune years* want to see anyone beheaded, de-limbed, or otherwise dismembered.
Now before you actually do call me a sissy, let me finish. I don’t want to be spared the literally gory details because I live in a Pollyana movie world where no one gets hurt. No, I never want to see Sir Bleedsalot’s intestines because a moviemaker’s depiction of violence has never been as scary as my imagination’s depiction of violence.
I don’t know what a lopped-off noggin looks like in real life, and that’s OK; I don’t live in the Middle Ages. What I do know is that when I see someone’s head chopped off, or his arm torn from his shoulder, or his stomach slashed by a saber, broad sword, or battle ax, I can’t help but be disappointed in the cartoonish way that the appendage falls, limply, to the ground.
It looks stupid, is what I’m saying, and it takes me out of the world-away cocoon I’ve built for myself inside the theater.
So, moviemakers, please keep in mind the following:
While I know your goal these days seems to be to remove all thought from the movie-watching process, my imagination is better than your special-effects department.
How about you let me use it?
*A Neptune year is 165 Earth years. So, maybe, instead of “sissy,” go with “dork.”
JULIEANNE SMOLINSKI: The Big Speech
I’m in a very satisfying abusive relationship with romantic comedies in which I allow them to enrage me to the point of apoplexy but will never, ever stop seeing them. Never, never. If they hurt me, it’s probably because I did something to deserve it. Oh this? “The Five Year Engagement” didn’t do this to my face, I opened the freezer door too fast.
THAT SAID: nothing makes me angrier than the rom-com contrivance where there’s some kind of public event — oftentimes, a wedding, engagement party, child’s birthday, et cetera — that’s interrupted by the events of the film, and no one present reacts in a natural manner.
If somebody decided to say, stand up in the middle of an eighth-grade graduation speech to air their marriage grievances, people would basically be like, “What the f*ck?” and either shame you into shutting up or ask you to make your treacly declarations in the hallway. Basically, f*ck you, “Crazy, Stupid Love” and every time somebody in a film gives a drunken/poignant/embarrassing wedding toast that is ACTUALLY ABOUT THEIR OWN RELATIONSHIP. No human being alive does that. Have you EVER been to a party in which somebody makes a confrontational speech!? IT JUST DOES NOT HAPPEN. PEOPLE ARE TOO POLITE TO RUIN EVENTS IN SUCH A WAY BY SHOUTING DECLARATIONS AT ONE ANOTHER. And if they do, they are terrible selfish monster people who deserve to drown.
JUSTIN HALPERN: Russian Heavy Has Too Many Hookers
Just once, I would like to not meet a fat Russian bad guy in a f*cking club with pounding techno music where he’s sitting next to five hookers. First of all, if you have five hookers at a club, AT BEST you can sit next to three of them (either side, one on your lap), which means there are two hookers you’re just paying to bullshit with each other. Maybe you do that ONCE, but afterwards you’re like “I probably could have done without two of those hookers. I feel like that was just me going a little nuts.”
Also, if you HAVE decided to make the bad guy of your film Russian, maybe you take more than eight seconds to think about his character beyond “Likes drugs and clubs.” Like, is he less tough and menacing if you introduce his character in a Soup Plantation? I say no. I would be like “Whoa, I don’t want to f*ck with a Russian gangster who gives so little a f*ck he eats at Soup Plantation.” Lastly, no mas musica de techno. It’s enough. Every movie can’t be a sequel to Blade.
DREW MAGARY: Ghost Kid
1. Woman thinks she hears something unusual in her house.
2. Woman looks around.
3. Woman doesn’t seem to find anything.
4. Woman turns around only to be scared shitless by a kid.
5. And it’s not just any kid. IT’S A GHOST KID.
F*ck ghost kids. Find another vessel for haunted spirits.
VINCE MANCINI: The Artsy Suicide
As the curator of this list, I didn’t know if it was polite or pretentious to put myself last, but either way, you made it this far, and for that I thank you.
While I don’t share his irrational, some might say pathological, love for Space Jam or the Fast and Furious franchise, I agree with Sir Danger of the House Guerrero that for a lot of films, especially the dumb action ones, clichés can be a blessing. My particular bag being vulgar, wisecracking anti-heroes of the Shane Black variety. No one’s that clever or adorably cynical in real life, but damn if I don’t still firm up a little every time I see Bruce Willis give himself a mirror pep talk that includes the mantra “nobody likes you, everybody hates you,” or watch Mel Gibson tell a female colleague “step into my orifice” as he leads her into the john. It’s the same damn character every time, but for reasons I try not to explore, I never tire of watching a smartass alcoholic save the world and prove he has a heart of gold.
Clichés are much worse in art films, whose whole goal is supposedly to inspire a new way of thinking. Yet if you watch enough of their films, people who fancy themselves artists will make Hollywood execs look like revolutionaries.
Having spent four years as a film major (which was housed in the visual arts department at my university), and another few at grad school in New York where I dated a theater student, I feel like I’ve become well versed in the mental tics of the psuedo intellectual, and by far my least favorite of them is the suicide narrative. I’ve seen a million student films about suicide and have even had to collaborate on a few (“hmm, I think I’ll take sound editor for this one”). See, affluent white kids from the suburbs have been force-fed the myth of the tortured artist for so long that they’ll go to any lengths to prove that their own lives are anything but comfortable. But I’m so broody and complex!
“I constantly ponder suicide!” is basically this big show you make with the right hand to distract people from noticing that the left is holding “My dad’s a cardiologist from Orange County.”
And the way art students depict it, suicide is never dark and pathetic or a drunken mistake. It’s always tragic and beautiful and cinematic, complete with classical music and closeups on crying relatives and big swaths of red (yeah, I’m looking at you, Shame). You almost never get any insight about suicide, just an overwrought visual depiction of it. Oh God, the red color scheme. It’s like every amateur artiste thinks the color red is magic, so inherently evocative and pregnant with import that it can substitute for having a point of view. Not sure what you’re trying to say? Just throw some red in there, people will call it subtle!
The scenes in We Need to Talk About Kevin that didn’t involve Ezra Miller or John C. Reilly could basically be filed under “GRIEF” or “RED” (often both). I think the artsy suicide scene is actually symptom of the disease where art filmmakers think grief is the only interesting emotion. That could be why I liked Hesher so much, because it took the idea of grief and actually did something interesting with it. Spencer Susser found the silver lining in wondering if life has no meaning. See? That‘s a point of view. Because usually, they just wallow in sadness. And let’s face it, grief is the most boring shit ever. Depressed people are terrible. What, I’m supposed to sit here and mope with you because you’re too embarrassed to cop to your actual first-world problems? Fuuuuuuuuuuck off.
Robopanda for the win.
Indeed. Spot on.
Agreed, loved the Children of the Corn reference too.
Now I want to see an inversion of Wrong Turn where some hicks get lost in the city and some “urban” hoodlums try to off them while saying things like “You aint in Kansas no mo homey”.
Surly, dass rayciss.
Judgment Day with Estevez and Denis Leary is close, only with suburbanites instead of hicks.
I remember that one.
Thanks guys.
Judgment Night.
WHOOOOOOOOOPS….thanks Martin!
Oh my Gawd I loved Judgement Night. Do do dooo dooo. Doop de doop etc..
“This blood has money on it”
“You ever seen any that didn’t?”
I still want to smell Dennis Leary’s smokey breath.
Also YAY Robo!
I know this gets brought up on this site from time to time: ANY scene with a precocious child. Oh, he’s so young, but he gives such great advice to the adults and can solve all of their issues. Children are selfish idiots. I never want to see this in a movie ever again.
So I guess you loved “Pay it Forward” Huh?
And typically, the kid (male) has that floppy Cousin Oliver haircut from 1973. WTF?
Especially hacker kids. Bonus points if nearby adult characters are dumb-founded.
I hate kids. Vince is right. All child roles should be played by adults like all female roles were played by men in Shakespeare’s day.
Foul Mouthed Granny played for laughs or Rapping Granny.
Don’t forget Horny Granny
I’ll allow foul mouthed granny only as long as she is played by Ruth Gordon. And she is dead as fuck.
It may be fucked out, but my grandmothers swore worse than I ever will. So I’m cool with it.
Great idea for an article, although I have to disagree with Brendan. I’m a huge fan of boobs so I would prefer as many shower scenes as possible, even if they’re pretentious.
“I don’t know what a lopped-off noggin looks like in real life, and that’s OK; I don’t live in the Middle Ages.”
You misspelled Middle East.
or Mexico, we’re almost catching up to those a-rabs
Beheadings are all the rage in Brazil these days.
loser with the hot chick movie. I want to see two fugly people get together. Adam sandler couldn’t bang Hayek.
Or Matthew Perry and Salma Hayek, Alfred Molina and Salma Hayek, Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek, or Brian Benben and Salma Hayek, or Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek.
LET ME HAVE THAT LAST ONE, FUCKERS!
We’re all still cool with jerking upright during a good dream, though, right?
Can we also let ‘The Wilhelm’ die? Please? Nothing takes me out of a film quicker than hearing that fucking scream.
I was enjoying Man of Steel, then out of nowhere, the FUCKING WILHELM. So sick it this ‘in-joke’ nonsense.
I could also do without the Stan Lee cameo in Marvel movies, though it’s less the cameo itself that bothers me than overcompensating nerds’ reaction to it. Yeah, yeah, we get it, you recognize Stan Lee, congratufuckinglations.
But then we will be robbed of his post-humous cameo in Thor 4 where Stan Lee appears in an open casket.
But yeah, that should go as well.
I think Alfred Hitchcock had the cameo thing figured out. Do it early, before the audience is completely invested in the film. If you do it late it is a pseudo-breaking of the 4th wall. It is a reminder to the audience that they are watching a film.
That Alfred Hitchcock guy, he kinda knew what he was doing.
Steven King used to do it too, I think he dropped it though.
Although he is terrible at many things, Shyamalan is OK at the director cameo. If you want to cameo in your own movie, fine, but have it make a little sense.
Hey, Lady in the Water just called, she says you’re out of your goddamn mind.
I actually like the Wilhelm scream but not in every movie. When it’s some huge blockbuster like Superman I don’t care for it but I love when smaller more tongue in cheek movies do stuff like that.
Vince, what nerd still reacts to Stan Lee in a way that isn’t, “You totally fucked over Jack Kirby”.
Steven King’s best cameo was in SOA.
We’re also still cool with Ghost Dad, right?
Justin Halpern has obviously never hung out with Russians. Hookers and Russian baddies go together like chicken, bacon and ranch.
Hookers are a sign of wealth in Russian gangs, right?
all i’m really sayin is leave the hookers be.
This. Go to any big/corrupt city in Russia and you will see a lot of what goes on there is ‘cliche.’
I would like to add “scene where we talk about star wars”
You win, we can all go home. The fact that this is already a well-worn cliche is a true sign of how bad Hollywood movies have gotten.
From the latino perspective:
* the gang banger
* the guy that looks like a gang banger but is actually a good guy
* the sophisticated drug lord
* the latino character that teaches the white character about the importance of family
* the sexy yet innocent latina who will do anything for her family
You forgot
* The hardcore latina
But that’ll put Michelle Rodriguez out of work
Ah yes the classic, my own prejudices are going to end up making me feel bad for thinking this minority is nothing but a thug routine, but will inevitably save the day!
stupid me!
Actually, I’d like to stop referring to low-level organized criminals as “gang bangers.” That term belongs to group sex and needs to be returned to its rightful, stinky owners.
Don’t forget “Michael Pena and Michelle Rodriguez have to die in every movie they are ever in”
One I’ve been noticing more and more is the “token Latino/Native American in a Western posse/gang.” The atrocious Lone Ranger has one, as do many other Westerns. We get it, “Jose” was a part of the gang, now you’ve solved racism!
It’s not all that recent. Jose in Young Guns was 25 years ago, but you could go back to The Magnificent Seven, where you had Horst Buchwald and Charles Bronson as (part-) Mexicans. Buchwald and Buchinsky being typical Mexican names, of course.
As long as we can accept Cormano was the best character in Sunset Riders.
Rapping White People, overly vulgar Cool Girl, and Precocious Child. All must go.
Are you talking about the Fresh Beat Band?
Precocious children are the worst! This is compounded by the fact that 99.9% of child actors are fucking horrible and make me want to simultaneously rip my ears off and gouge my eyes out.
Oh, God. The Fresh Beat Band. Fuck you for making me remember them.
Stingers. Never again after sitting through the Thor credits.
Yes, this.
I don’t think there has ever been one that was worth the 5+ minute wait that couldn’t be equally as satisfying with a quick, “oh yeah they just showed thanos smiling”
I actually like stingers. Sometimes you get to hear some pretty good scores during the credits and while you wait, you can share your immediate thoughts on the movie with the people you came with.
I wish people would stop changing their minds about munich.
It sucked when it first came out and its still boring now.
Yeah but if it ended with a shot of the north tower representing Wahlberg’s dick it would have won a Nobel Prize.
“I don’t know what a lopped-off noggin looks like in real life, and that’s OK; I don’t live in the Middle Ages.”
True story: when I was a senior in high school I saw the Nick Berg video and it was something that I still find disturbing to this day.
I noticed there has been a lot of head chopping in Mexico lately. Decapitation is not just for the Middle Ages anymore.
At least now we have fun by putting our decapitated heads on turtles
Paul Shirley sounds like a fucking loser.
He was a bench player at Iowa State during the Marcus Fizer years. As a KU guy, we did not talk kindly about Paul Shirley.
Paul Shirley and Halpern had a great podcast and they need to bring it back. So you shut your whore mouths, whore mouth havers.
I’m sorry, but if you can’t even tolerate decapitations, that’s a “you” problem.
Definitely the weakest of the bunch. The argument can still be made that taking all these gripes together basically ruin all the fun that movies can be, but for the most part they had valid points. This was just EEK VIOLENCE!
So decapitations aren’t your thing.
How do you feel about a nice head crushing, Riki-Oh style?
And as soon as I read “the artsy suicide”, the rules of attraction immediately came to mind.
Which is a really fun movie and actually has a funny suicide scene to temper the somber artsy one.
I liked that one because it was sort of making fun of the trope.
WTF Vince, you are truly a man after my own heart, because I just now bitched about every indie filmmaker stealing this from “The Awakening”. That book and ending sucked big time and yet they all cram in the beautiful suicide like its still a profound idea, when it’s always been a super cop out.
@dhcguy
Off topic, but read the book. Very different from the movie, but just as fun. Plus it’s heavily implied in the book that the Beek’s character is the brother of Patrick Bateman.
First off, Antbaby machete squad leader, great username.
I’ve been meaning to read the book for years, then the movie was great and I was all like, I’m cool.
But I’ve always thought or probably read somewhere that they were brothers, which is a cool note on the crazy beek character.
YOU GUYS, YOU GUYS! Patrick Schumacker totally submitted an answer that I missed in my email. Here it is:
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Good one.
This is kind of an offshoot of the same thing and usually applies to heist films.
But the “hey guys, EVERYTHING that has gone wrong this entire movie was ALL part of the plan”
YES the getting caught was part of your plan was only cool when Jesus did it in 33 AC
Brilliant observation.
Anything in a Tyler Perry movie.
Tyler Perry Movies. <= fixed it for you
Hesher was a bad ass movie Vince! I loved every minute of that movie and not just because of the lesson it was teaching about grief, but for lines like this one from Hesher:
I almost killed myself. I woke up in this hospital and this doctor was like, “Son…” and I said “Don’t call me son, you fucking cunt.” Just classic!
Any kind of Christ symbolism. Especially in superhero movies like Spiderman 2 and Man of Steel. MY CHILDHOOD COMIC BOOKS WERE NOT ALLEGORIES FOR THE BIBLE GODDAMNIT.
Ha actually they basically ALL are, but we don’t need the same fucking visual every time. Maybe movie makers can switch the biblical allusions up, and show the hero getting forsaken 3 times by his friends or someone chopping off their luxurious hair or something. Heck I liked it when Jack got stabbed in the side at the last episode of Lost because hey, at least you don’t see that too often.
This.
GET IT??HE’S A META4 4JAYSUS!!!!11
The best part about the Superheroes Are Jesus shit is that the ones they try that on in the films were created by Jewish comic book writers.
No more “OH WAIT, THERE WAS NO SECOND PERSON! IT WAS ME ALL ALONG WITH MY SPLIT PERSONALITY/DEMENTIA/SCHIZOPHRENIA/DELUSIONS!” It seems every non-paranormal horror thriller I rent has it. I’m not saying it doesn’t surprise me, I’m saying I want something non-stupid to surprise me.
AGREED.
See Adaptation. They handle this argument quite eloquently.
Also the reverse, the [spoilers] thing in Iron Man 3.
It’s gotten to the point that when I’m watching a thriller that keeps getting more and more ludicrous that I end up just waiting for the “big reveal” that it was the main guy all along! Shocker!
This trope ruined an otherwise great horror/slasher film in Haute Tension.
I could do without the “go get her” scene in romantic comedies. That’s the scene where the protagonist realizes that they love someone and they usually are around others when they realize this and then someone (usually the dad or whatever) tells them, “What are you waiting for, go get her!” Then the protagonist has to run to wherever their love interest is because they obviously don’t have easy transport and their love interest is getting on a plane or some shit. Silver Linings Playbook was a movie from last year that I really really liked but I cringed when it got to the “go get her” scene.
Silver Linings was almost a parody of rom-com and indie-movie tropes at times. It was like David O. Russell seeing how many he could cram into a movie and still make it good. It was bizarre.
Oh is that why it sucked?
:trollface:
@Vince That’s how I read it too but it still made me cringe. That one scene in particular, I mean.
It’s also odd that for some reason whenever someone does their “go get her” run, when they arrive at where the other person is, said person knows why they’re there. Why? I just saw you 2 hours ago and you didn’t profess your undying love for me, why should I be expecting you to now? And why do they always reciprocate too? Just once I’d like to see someone have their “go get her” moment and then get pepper sprayed by the person they’re chasing for being creepy.
I seem to remember guys repeatedly running through streets of gridlocked NYC taxi cabs.
This trope sucks and I also hate how it goes hand in hand with stupidly pointless obstacles cropping up in the way of the protagonists. You know, the ones that could be solved by a simple phone call or google search…so obnoxious.
“But the complaining wife (it’s never a husband because yay patriarchy) seems to lack perspective.”
Devil Wears Prada, muthafucka
& Julie & Julia yo.
There is also a Frasier episode based on reversing that trope with Lindsay Frost.
And also, it needs to end. They even fucking went to that well in Mad Men this season with Ted and his wife…
Boyfriend is caught in a seemingly comprising but really innocent situation with some rando, has his significant other walk out on him angrily, and saying, “Wait, let me explain…will you just listen to me!” and girlfriend either refuses or he just gives up.
Seriously, first, who wouldn’t hear the other person out in that case? Also, who gets caught in ridiculous out-of-context situations (usually when their relationship has already been on thin ice)? And who wouldn’t ignore the other person’s objections and still explain themselves?
Agreed. The worst was when Jim Carrey got walked in on in Bruce Almighty. Dude, you’re a deity–why didn’t you see that shit coming?
I so hate how easily the men give up in this situation. Oh, my soul mate walked away because they thought I was doing something horrible, and they’re totally wrong? I guess I’ll just call their name once or twice and then immediately give up until a later time. WHAT? Have these people EVER had a real fight with a significant other?!
They’re screenwriters.
No. Of course not.
Umm..there’s nothing left to put in movies now.
Way to go, fucktards.
Co-sign. I guess everything has to be gay cowboys eating pudding now.
How much pudding are we talking about?
As much as Chris Pratt tells me….errrrr…I mean….
The “guy talks to his dead wife’s tombstone like she’s still alive.” Clint Eastwood singing “You are my sunshine” to his dead wife in “Trouble With the Curve” made me turn that movie off with extreme prejudice. And why is it always a guy? I don’t recall ever seeing a woman do this at her dead husband’s grave.
Oh man, the Trouble with the Curve scene was sooooo bad. I turned it on in the middle of that scene when it was on cable and I thought I was hallucinating.
The only time this ever legitimately bummed me out was when Rocky when to Adrian’s grave in Rocky 5. Particularly because he had his own personal chair stowed in a tree for visiting her every weekend…bummer
Actually the only instances I can think of that have women mourning at a gravestone are familial in nature. Like Vanessa mourning for her mom in Six Feet Under or in the movie “Leave Her to Heaven”(amazing noir film, everyone go see it. Seriously) tho that was the daughter spreading her dad’s ashes with no stone.
The 9/11 trope has evolved into hardcore disaster porn where half the city is wiped out, with the beat-to-death examples of Man of Steel, Star Trek 2, Avengers, etc. The end of Gangs of New York worked for me, and the rest of the theater audience, who actually cheered at that shot. A big FU to Osama…it had barely been a year.
Johnny Mnemonic (short story, not movie) said that you had to be extremely high tech before you could go low tech. He expressed that he had a reputation for being the ultimate high tech, stratospheric compared to his peers.
And that was the reason he could get away with having a sawed off, double-barreled shotgun in a duffel bag filled with socks.
Every one of the filmmakers guilty of these sins is an Amish guy who thinks he is Johnny Mnemonic.
I have no idea what the fuck you’re talking about, but you mentioned Johnny Mnemonic so rock on.
Hubris.
Sepatown
The Romantic Listen To Indie Records Together Scene
I liked it in Garden State. And then The Girl Next Door. But over the last decade, this fucking trope has been run into the ground and just pisses me off now, as if this is the only way a quirky girl and a stuck up dude could ever bond. I just watched Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World and there were like 20 reasons to hate that movie, but this stood out the most because THEY KEPT REPEATING IT.
The worst offender was 500 days of summer.
“OH HEY, YOU LIKE THE SMTHS? OMG ME TOO, LETS FUCKING FUCK”
500 Days of Summer was the worst period.
To echo how much 500 Days Of Summer sucked what do a disservice to how much I hated that movie and now refuse to watch anything with Zoey Deschanel in it.
However, the nadir of Listening To Indie Records together has to be Warm Bodies. Which features a zombie who collects vinyl records. I’m not even shitting you. Fuck that movie in its fucking hole.
what = would
What? I always thought 500 Days of Summer was mocking this trend and the more general one of the Manic Pixie Dream Girl.
I just liked the nipple less tits on vince’s suicide picture.
Seriously, though, that ghost kid from The Ring crawled out of the TV so fucking slowly I would have been able to overcome my initial fright, find something heavy, rush over the TV and beat the holy shit out of her undead ass before she finished extricating herself from the set.
Or just walk out the door. If it takes that long to crawl out at you, you can logically assume it will not teleport to you, or just start running after you.
Beautiful women protagonists tripping and falling down (because they’re just as clumsy as you!). Fuck you Sandy Bullock.
Agreed. “I’m approachable now because I’m a spazzy idiot.”
Paul Shirley probably never needs to see the cavalry massacre from Soldier Blue. That had a fucking decapitation.
Any scene that involves an actress acting drunk. There is not one example in the history of cinema of an actress convincingly playing drunk. Not one of ’em*. Be it Grace Kelly in High Society or Liz Taylor in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf to Keira Knightly in Pirates or any current dizzy rom com princess. Everytime an actress is required to act drunk I might as well be watching a pantomime.
*Honourable mention to Karen Allen in the bar scene from Raiders where she’s acting sober when she clearly shouldn’t be. Also for speaking Dothraki before it was cool.
[www.youtube.com]
If the Arrested Development movie gets made, Lucille Bluth is going to pwn you, kind sir.
The drunk girl that wasnt Kat Denning’s tits in Nick and Norahs Mixtape was a pretty convincing drunk.
The Straight Man Routine in comedies are getting fucking stale. It’s one thing to just have normal people around and act surprised when someone does some stupid shit, but it’s an instant comedy boner killer when I get the expository dialogue from the straight man of what’s so incorrect/fucked up with what the other dude is doing.
I hated the “You Work Too Much” stuff in World War Z. The world is on the verge of ending. Your husband is being called out as one of very few people who can help with the problem, and your concern is “I remember what this job did to you?”
If it wasn’t turn him into a fucking zombie, deal with it in therapy after shit is over.
Home Alone 5: We Need To Talk About Kevin
Synopsis: Kevin McCallister could never get over the tragic occurrences of his younger years where his neglectful parents left him alone on 2 different occasions. His finger were almost bitten off by a man as he hung from his clothes in a neighbors house. Now, 20 years later, Kevin is left alone in his institutionalized cell and tormented by his memories. His face, and neck burned by self-immolation because of his fear of using after-shave. He feeds pigeons on his tiny window cell after getting a message slipped under his door that his favorite bird lady in NYC was eaten by a shark in Central Park. One day, he awakes to find his door unlocked and wide-open. He finds out that he is not only alone in the mental institution, but alone on Earth. He tries to come to grips with his loneliness by watching gangster films and eating Mac and Cheese when suddenly a beaten up alien ship arrives on Earth to rob Earth of it’s remaining natural resources. Kevin must now save Earth from 2 bumbling aliens and completely neglect the plot hole of, “Where the hell is everyone?”
Sold
1. The two romantic interests literally walk into each other.
SERIOUSLY? Last time I watched this was in that movie with Jennifer Aniston and Aaron Eckhart. I switched the channel right that second. Maybe the rest of the movie was a nuance exploration of human relationships. If that was the case, I apologize.
2. The main character walks into a crowd in an opposite direction.
They probably think it’s symbolic but they simply come off as the a-holes who walk on the left side of the sidewalk, bumping into every single person who’s walking in the right direction.
Natalie Portman at the end of Closer when literally every guy on the street is turning to gawk at her
I can’t wait for the forthcoming “here are supercuts for every cliché we posted earlier” posts that will spawn from this roundtable.
And I hope you already had this idea, because I don’t want to be responsible for anymore of the damn things on this site
My least favorite:
“But can we trust him?”
Shut the fuck up and kill yourself moron.
That’s the protagonist you’re talking about so it literally does not fucking matter.
THIS. Especially when it’s followed with “But what choice do we have?” I think Man of Steel had a few moments like that which dragged it down a bit.
Let me just say that I really liked “Take This Waltz” but I wouldn’t call that shower scene cathartic. It was more of a warning not to blow up her fucking life for the rush of a new relationship with a man she doesn’t even know.
COUNTERPOINT: Tommy Boy
I gotta be honest… Burnsy really knocked it out of the park on this one! The dude has just been killing it lately. Burnsys so insightful, he probably knows the exact moment a chick is going to start her period before she even knows. That’s likely why he takes home so many babes, cause he knows all girls on the rag are super horny! Ashley “RedWings” Burns… gotta love him.
Regarding computer hackers in movies, they are usually all about creating mischief and not enough about profit. So UNREALISTIC! If I am capable of hacking into the Pentagon, I ain’t playin chess and I ain’t riskin selling secrets to the Soviets… I’m just going to quietly siphon money from rich kid’s trust funds (a little here, a little there) and then disappear down to Mexico to party for the rest of my life.
Like Burnsy says “Hit It And Quit It!”.
This guy gets it.
The whole terrible gay jokes thing reminds me of Patton Oswalt’s bit about how the whole trope of the wise gay best friend is incredibly played out and the equivalent to wearing black face.
That bit is amazing. “I’ll go make some read wine and microwave popcorn, stat!”
@daRooster
That’s the exception that proves the rule (a literary cliche to defend a film cliche!)
I have a list of completely irrational scenes in movies that instantly make me hate them. This is a highlights reel:
– Any people playing chess literally to metaphorically demonstrate that they’re playing chess ON A DEEPER LEVEL
– Any time a character has to explain any part of the plot using a whiteboard
– Any scene in a movie where the lead characters get medals after they’ve won, because FUCK THOSE GUYS
– (Similar to one already on the list) Any scene where a kid looks disappointed that his dad didn’t turn up for Little League, the school play, whatever because he was too busy SAVING THE FUCKING WORLD
– Any scene where any character loses their hat and isn’t really that bothered about it
– Where two people in a relationship – long or short – are in bed wearing clothes despite the fact they’ve just fucked. Who puts clothes on after sex?
There are way more and they are completely arbitrary a lot of the time, they also disqualify a lot of great films but Rules Is Rules.
Or certain articles of clothing are not taken off to begin with. Heigl keeping her bra on during sex in Knocked Up is beyond my suspension of disbelief. An American male will be liberating her sweater puppies ASAP during sex.
Similar to your last one:
-Where two people are fucking and every piece of clothing gets taken off except the girls bra. Seriously who leaves on a bra during sex?
Seriously who leaves on a bra during sex?
I heard Steven Seagal keeps his on.
yea but Seagals is bullet proof
I hope The Wire gets a pass on the chess thing, right?
Also: I love how in Looper they threw in the diner scene as a big “fuck you” to whiteboard scenes.
Seagal has to wear a bra because of his unique physiological reaction to sexual arousal; otherwise his boobs would meld into one and form a diorama of Mount Rushmore.
How about: People who live in New York are all assholes, until there’s a crisis, then suddenly everyone is the Giving Tree.
Also know as “Spider-Man’s New York.”
I believe that’s real life you’re referring to.
Eh. Cell cam shots of Spider-Man unmasked would go viral in about 2.5 seconds.
I know you THINK your writing is hilarious..but realize that it isn’t. Which is why you write for a crappy blog and don’t actually earn a living with it.
In his mom’s basement! Amirite lolz!
Hey everybody, time to pack it up!
This anonymous guy on the internet said nothing here is funny!
You know what, anonymous internet guy is right, we all need to re-evaluate our lives.
Which writer was this directed at? Me? I write this site full time and make a fine living from it, but I know the mom’s basement thing goes with the territory. Fine. Was it directed at Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, two guys who are on their third TV show (Halpern with two best-selling books to his credit)? At Drew, also on his third book, and a writer for Deadspin, GQ, etc? Was it at Julieanne, another TV writer with a bunch of web and magazine credits and TV appearances? There a lot of pretty accomplished writers in this group. So please, specify, so we can better play the “whose awesome life justifies their opinions” game. I mean that’s always a fun time, right?
@Vince, you are aware the “mom’s basement” was my awesomely sarcastic response to Dr. Righteous McBadass, MD, correct?
I didn’t read all of the comments(sorry)so I’m probably repeating,the “meeting cute”,the “father-child deathbed reconciliation”,the “casual walkaway with explosion in backround”,the “cameo by unexpected(usually oscar winning dramatic actor) star in grossout Summer movie…I could go on but I have to go watch a film about New York assholes and Bostonians who talk like Kennedys.