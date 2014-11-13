Farrelly Brothers Movies: The Ultimate Ranking

Dumb and Dumber To opens tomorrow, just 15 years past when it would’ve been a really good idea, and as part of my mission to get death threats, dismissals of my entire body of work, and lose all credibility, I thought I would rank the films of the Farrelly Brothers. Like any good internet writer, putting numbers next to stuff you remember is job #1. Hoorah, cat gifs and listicles for everyone!
QUALIFICATION PARAGRAPH: The difficulty of ranking the Farrelly Brothers is twofold, in that they make comedy films, and they did most of their best work almost 20 years ago, while many of us were in our most vulnerable, comedy-susceptible teen years. I’m not one of those people who will tell you that comedy is entirely subjective (duh, so is drama, stop your hemming and hawing so we can argue intangibles), but even more so than drama or horror or sci-fi, comedy is very much of the moment. That’s why people talk about comedic timing – that’s how important context is. It’s hard to judge how funny something really is that you thought was hilarious when you were 13. Not only because you may have had terrible taste when you were 13, but also because all that context that made it funny is missing now. A joke is rarely as funny as the first time you heard it, and the Farrelly Brothers were so successful that they had their style ripped off over and over. So, if a joke of theirs isn’t as funny as it once seemed, that may not mean it was never funny. The nature of comedy, and especially Farrelly Brothers-style comedy, is that you kinda had to be there.
Therefore, I give you…
You Kinda Had To Be There: The Definitive Ranking Of Farrelly Brothers Movies
Dumb and Dumber (1994)
It’s impossible to separate how good this movie actually is from my encyclopedic knowledge of it. I not only know half the quotes by heart, I can remember where I was when certain friends dropped certain quotes at certain times (those times? high school, mostly). One of my friends, a tall, lanky guy with a goofy face, so completely assumed Jim Carrey’s entire persona in the nineties that I can’t see any old Jim Carrey bits without seeing my friend. But in a way, that kind of makes it the seminal Farrelly Brothers movie. Looking back now, I’m pretty sure certain scenes are pretty terrible (Harland Williams as the pee-drinking cop, for instance), but I will go to my grave defending others, like Jim Carrey’s fantasy sequence where he’s a big hit at Mary Swanson’s party, her family rolling on the floor as he lights his farts. That scene is magic.
Key Quote: “Harry! Your hands are freezing!”
Anachronistic Curio: A guy getting punched through a phone booth. (Side note: That guy getting punched was Fred Stoller, whose book is a must-read – okay, technically I listened – for anyone who wants to get nostalgic about the bygone world of 90s pop culture).
Outside Providence (1999)
I know this is going to be my most controversial pick. For one thing, the Farrellys didn’t even direct it (Michael Corrente did), and for another, it’s not Kingpin (I know that’s everyones’ one or two pick, it might’ve even been mine at one time or another). But the Farrellys wrote Outside Providence, it’s based on Peter Farrelly’s novel, and I swear I’m not trolling. Out of all the Farrelly’s movies, this one seems the most genuine. It still has their broad (some might say overly broad) sense of humor, like a protagonist named “Dildo Dunphy” and a wheelchair-bound brother who was paralyzed, we learn, when the family was playing touch football and he “fell off the roof.” But it’s also a mostly earnest coming-of-age tale, and is the only Farrelly Brothers movie with moments that are genuinely touching. Alec Baldwin holds the whole thing together, and as hokey as it gets, there are so many gems in the dialog. Like Baldwin telling Shawn Hatosy “Makin’ sex is like Chinese dinner – it ain’t over until you both get your cookies. …Remember I said that.” And Hatosy thinking about whether his dead friend Drugs Delaney is in Heaven or hell: “Maybe he’ll get lucky, and after you die there’s just nothing.”
I think I rank Outside Providence higher than most people (it rated a pretty dismal 50% on Rotten Tomatoes) because it has the highest wordplay-to-hijinks ratio of any of the Farrelly movies. Also, Amy Smart was hot like lava in 1999.
Key Quote: “It’s a prep school. It’s to prepare you. For not gettin’ your neck broke, by me.”
Anachronistic Curio: The scene where the poker bros kick out George Wendt for being gay, then, without an apology or a making up of any sort, he just shows up at the next poker game and they’re all friends again and accept him for who he is. I feel like this was kind of progressive in 1999. In 2014 it’s just very strange.
Kingpin (1996)
I’d probably remember Kingpin as the best Farrelly movie if I’d never rewatched it again on cable. It has arguably the best cast, with Bill Murray in one of his all-time greatest costumes, with possibly their best plot device (bowling). But give it a rewatch some time. Outside of the Murray stuff, a lot of it was pretty shithouse. Of all the Farrelly’s recycled gags/memes, having Lin Shaye as some kind of gross crone is one of my least favorite. Get it?? She’s ugly, lol! It never bothered me at the time (ie, when I was a teenager), but honestly she’s the kind of character you’d see in a B-grade Mexican sitcom. And then there was Vanessa Angel, who made a good foil, and was the basis for the great Bill Murray line “It’s a small world when you’ve got unbelievable tits, Roy,” but couldn’t quite figure out what accent to do.
Key Quote: “What is it about good sex that always makes me have to crap?”
Anachronistic Curio: Randy Quaid being a comedic star and not an insane person.
Me, Myself, And Irene (2000)
Irene came directly after There’s Something About Mary (depending on whether you count Outside Providence) and suffers from the comparison, both critically and commercially – $149 million to $369 million; 48% recommended to 83%. But Me, Myself and Irene is possibly the only Farrelly Brothers movie that I like better now than when it came out. Sure, it was totally dumb and broad, and the Jim-Carrey-is-a-dick-who-says-everything-that’s-on-his-mind shtick was already done better in Liar Liar, but whereas Something About Mary was almost entirely mean-spirited, there’s a strange sweetness to Me, Myself, and Irene. Vaguely racist sweetness, perhaps, but sweetness nonetheless. Also, I’ll never forget that shot of a dog taking a huge dump dissolving to a guy eating soft-serve ice cream. It’s the only movie on this list that I kind of want to rewatch.
Key Quote: “Omnipresence. I like that in a woman.”
Anachronistic Curio: Jerod Mixon before he hit the big time:
There’s Something About Mary (1998)
Like everyone else, I remember liking this when it came out. But as far as stuff that was popular in the late 90s goes, it holds up about as well as Limp Bizkit and Jnco pants. I caught it on cable a few nights ago and I have to wonder what the hell we were all thinking. The jokes are “Haha, her neighbor’s ugly and weird.” “Haha, her brother is retarded.” “Haha, a disabled guy.” “Haha, he killed a dog.” Not necessarily in that order. The scene where Ben Stiller gets his dick stuck in his zipper feels like it goes on for two or three hours, and those guitar guys are almost as obnoxious as Geico’s guitar guys. It also forever cursed us with the idea that every transition scene in a comedy needs a jaunty pop song to go with it and that Cameron Diaz can do comedy.
On the other hand, it had Chris Elliott, and God dammit I love Chris Elliot. We must’ve seen something in this movie. Were we just blinded by a constantly-cold Cameron Diaz never wearing a bra?
Key Quote: “I work with retards.”
Anachronistic Curio: Brett Favre. The entire plot and soundtrack.
Hall Pass (2011)
This was a tough ranking to fill, mostly because they’re all pretty terrible after this one. I guess Hall Pass started off okay, with some sitcommy, women-be-shoppin’ married jokes that weren’t the worst thing in the world. And it had Stephen Merchant, Richard Jenkins, and Jason Sudeikis, who are all pretty great. But I refuse to believe that an unhappily-married man whose wife has given him carte blanche to have sex with another woman would turn down both Alexandra Daddario and Nicky Whelan, one when topless and begging for no-strings-attached sex. It’s quite possibly the worst example of the mainstream comedy where the man won’t cheat even under the most preposterously tempting circumstances, that he created in the first place (see also: Vince Vaughn in Old School). It feels like a screenwriter who was secretly cheating on his wife wrote it while his wife was looking over her shoulder. And then at the end it’s revealed that Owen Wilson’s character lost his virginity to his wife and didn’t want to cheapen that by having sex with any hot 20-something models. Jesus Christ, who wrote this, the Duggars?
Key Quote: “Last night I fake chowed a DJ’s mom.”
Anachronistic Curio: Someone being too embarrassed to say the word “porn.” Though I’m not sure you could call it anachronistic since it came out three years ago. Maybe just “bad.”
Shallow Hal (2001)
Basically two hours of fat jokes disguised as a lesson on not being shallow, plus Gwyneth Paltrow. History has not been kind.
Key Quote: Something about Tony Robbins having banana fingers?
Anachronistic Curio: Calling women dogs and rhinos. And that was in the trailer.
The Three Stooges (2012)
Look, I’ll say it, a few of the gags in here weren’t half bad. And the actors, especially Will Sasso, are all talented. God I wish Will Sasso would catch a decent project. Of course, no matter how well they execute any given gag, you just kind of feel bad for everyone in this since it was such a horrible idea to begin with. It’s worse than trying to remake Dumb and Dumber without the Farrellys, Jim Carrey, or Jeff Daniels.
Key Quote: Kate Upton in a nun-kini.
Anachronistic Curio: It’s two years old.
Osmosis Jones (2001)
I don’t remember a single thing about this movie. Is it even real? Still, it has to be better than Fever Pitch.
Key Quote: “Here we go again!” (note: I made this up)
Anachronistic Curio: 2D animation.
The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
Ben Stiller decided he didn’t love Malin Akerman and that he actually loved Michelle Monaghan. Popular songs were played. Carlos Mencia was there.
Key Quote: “I just queefed, BIG TIME.”
Anachronistic Curio: Carlos Mencia
Stuck On You (2003)
You might think the idea of a couple of Joe Six Pack Siamese twins is barely enough to carry a sketch, let alone a movie, and you’d be right.
Key Quote: “Hey, you guys are stuck together!” (it was in the trailer)
Fever Pitch (2005)
I’ve never seen more than five minutes of this movie and I don’t plan to. I’ve made some sacrifices for you readers over the years, including sitting through a faith-based Ja Rule movie executive produced by God, but a rom-com starring human nutrasweet dispensers Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore about the Red Sox is above my pay grade. The funniest thing about this movie (only funny thing, I imagine) is that they cast a famous Yankee fan to run around Fenway in Sawx geah thereby alienating an entire region of the country. Making Sox and Yankee fans fight each other is one of my favorite things ever, and yet, still not enough to keep this from the bottom spot.
Key Quote: “DEE DA DEE!” (I assume Carlos Mencia is also in this)
There’s several great lines in this scene from Kingpin
Something About Mary holds up just fine.
I need Ethan Hawke to tell me if “Perfect” Films presenting White T is ironic or not.
There’s Something About Mary is still awesome. I will never not laugh my ass off when Matt Dillon delivers “I work with retards” with that shit-eating, proud-of-himself grin across his face.
Exceptional, my ass!
MONGO!
Forehead like a drive-in movie theater.
Nobody’s going to tell me who I can and cannot work with
What the fuck even is Outside Providence?
If memory serves – pretty decent, but out of print on DVD.
“You tell me how Arizona’s not on the water?”
“That gray border down there, thats not water, it’s Mexico.”
“Then what the fuck was the Alamo for?”
It’s a great movie, definitely worth a watch.
Alec Baldwin at his best
I love Outside Providence. One of my favorite movies. The uncomfortable disco scene gets me every time.
Outside Providence is fantastic. The letter scene kills me.
This is by far their best move.
1. OP
2. Kingpin
3. D&D
4. Irene, just for the foul mouth smart kids.
5 – fuck the rest of these shitshows. Mary was the dumbest movie to ever catch on, and fuck that fucking song.
ps. Chris Elliot tried, but could not save that movie. He and Harlan Williams were the only good parts.
The clips are pretty hilarious, is it streaming anywhere?
Well then. I guess i have to track this one down now.
Just came back to report I viewed the trailer for “White T” (whitey?) and Good Burger it is not.
I really liked Stuck On You.
ritual suicide is the only answer.
A comedy probably shouldn’t be called cute and harmless, but it’s cute and harmless.
The Farrelly Brothers are shit.
It’s easy to rank their movies. Each one goes below the one right before it (Except Outside Providence, that one at #2 is spot on).
Yeah, this list is terribly unimpressive. But Dumb and Dumber is one of my favorite movies.
I didn’t realize they directed like the last 3 movies on this list.
Solid ranking can’t really quibble, though I still vehemently disagree about Kingpin.
Those grown ass fat sassy black guys calling Jim Carey “daddy” in Irene consistently makes me laugh.
Oh and I watched Outside Providence based purely on your recommendation and really loved it. I think it’s a sign that it holds up that I saw it for the first time in 2014 and found it very sweet and funny.
I watched it not that long ago for at least the 20th time. And yeah, it mostly still holds up (although it’s hard to make a movie set in a different time that ends up looking dated)….
The letter from Drugs Delaney is still one of my favorite funny scenes in a movie.
I still periodically think about the three black kids flying the helicopter. “Just because I can speak German don’t mean I can read it, asshole!”
The letter was by far my favorite part too. I think we’ve all had that experience. I’ll never forget my college dorm dean reading off the write-up report, “We passed by the room and heard someone yell ‘I can’t believe we drank that much!’ and suspected there might be alcohol in the room.”
When Charlie goes to work and his kids give him kisses after arguing about Enrico Fermi and going to Stanford with them slingblade motherfuckers. GOLD.
“It’s a hohn”
“A hohn?”
“Yeah, y’know like a music hohn”
“Ok Satchmo, my doncha play us a few notes?.”
“Ppppllltttdddd”
“Oh yes, there’s a postscript…Mousy stinkfingered Bunny Codey today”
I also loved it when Jizz came home to party with him and got hit in the head with a dart. The whole movie rang true and worked. Even the old guys and gay George. It all worked.
Baldwin was magnificent. Possibly his best work.
Irene is seriously underrated and I’d put that second. Kingpin was a good follow-up to Dumber but let’s face it, these guys haven’t made a good movie in a decade. They lost their edge. Sucks, but true.
I feel the same way.
For someone who racks his brain to come up with a tolerable romantic comedy (well, outside of Orphan), TSA Mary and Shallow Hal hold up pretty well. Some bold and honest sh*t there.
Fever Pitch is a good movie so EAT IT JOHNNY
Can someone who’s seen Osmosis Jones recently tell me, is it really that bad? I remember liking it a lot as a kid, but remember nothing about it now except that a guy taking one pill made a giant robot that shoots guns out of his hands at viruses.
I also only saw it back when it was in theaters. It’s fine. There’s nothing in the script that’s particularly worthwhile, but it’s pretty decently animated and it really commits to the central idea of the weird little world it builds. That’s more than I can say for most movies, so it gets a few points for that.
I watched Me, Myself, and Irene last night. The last time I had seen it was when it was in theatres. It still is funny.
Also, can we all just agree that every Farrelly Brothers movie, including Dumb and Dumber completely runs out of steam with at least a half hour left to go?
To be honest I think this way about like 95% of comedy films.
I would actually say that Kingpin is an exception to this. Bill Murray does his best stuff towards the end of the movie when they’re in the finals.
While Dumb & Dumber may be their best, I still have a soft spot in my heart for There’s Something About Mary. It’s one of my favorites because my 80yr old grandmother took me to see it and she laughed her ass off. Like you said Vince, it’s all about timing.
I keep coming back to this site…see an article that looks interesting..then hate the poorly written article….love to read…miss quality content
I had to stop reading this and share a memory (from ’96) of my dad telling me that Vanessa Angel had six-inch long nipples.
Trying to kill the cow in Me, Myself, and I rent always sends me into conniptions. That gurgling sound. And anything Hank says. Easily holds up better than Kingpin.
Fucking phone. *and always
Thanks for that. Short, but pointless.
I watched Kingpin a couple nights ago with two of my friends who had never seen it. I talked it up a lot and of course mentioned how funny Bill Murray is. I hadn’t seen it for at least 10 years and you’re right outside of Big Earn the jokes were pretty weak. They really only laughed when Lin Shaye would haunt Roy with the tongue between her fingers thing and the perverted Murray commercial/psa. There’s Something About Mary still holds up for me because everything about Matt Dillon in that movie is gold.
If your friends didn’t laugh at “Hey everybody there’s a shit cloud coming! Run for your lives!” then you need better friends.
It’s a horrible film but The Heartbreak Kid is sentimental because a friend and I saw it admist our first time being shit faced while wearing Bill Cosby costumes before a Halloween party. Also Malin Akerman’s merkin.
Personally, I cannot wait for your insights into the collaborations of Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer…
irene is hilarious. “FRANK AND BEANS!!”
whoops i mean mary hehe
The Farrellys really benefited from some solid casting. Baldwin saves ‘Outside Providence,’ Dillon saves ‘Something About Mary’ and Murray of course turns ‘Kingpin’ from garbage into something watchable.
Correct.
Shallow Hal was irredeemable (even at the time, when I was a teen seeing it in the theater) aside from “That’s why they call it a quip, not a slowp.”
“Just because I rock doesn’t mean I’m made of stone.”
Dumb & Dumber remains my favorite comedy, and I think even without the nostalgia it still holds up extremely well. There’s a reason it’s so quotable.
What I don’t get about the sequel, from what I’ve seen in the previews, is why Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels appear to be doing really …dumb impressions of their characters, rather than just doing the characters. Am I the only one that sees this?
The previews are awful. I hope the movie has some good stuff but I’m skeptical.
I agree. Owen Wilson’s failure to make a move there was less believable than the entire plot of Avatar.
To be fair, Fever Pitch was a remake of a Nick Hornby flick. So it’s not entirely their fault.
Nick Hornby wrote the book. Some dude named David Evans directed the first adaptation.
Vince, you’re pretty great and I generally enjoy your reviews but… Something about Mary is a fucking classic and is holds up pretty well in my eyes.
The lines I’ll still have occasion to use are “You wanna hear the most annoying sound in the world?” from Dumb And Dumber and “Youze a motherfuckin’ disgrace.” from the great helicopter scene from Me, Myself & Irene.
What really sucks about Fever Pitch is that it is actually based on a really good book (a book that was about Soccer instead of baseball and consisted of a series of essays about how being an Arsenal fan affected the author’s life.)
And yet, the movie is the most terrrible piece of garbage I have ever seen. I am really not exaggerating. And I’m a Red Sox fan.
Also, I’ll never forget that shot of a dog taking a huge dump dissolving to a guy eating soft-serve ice cream.
i remember it as jim carrey dropping trou and then it goes to the ice cream.
also, the best line in The Heartbreak Kid is “Cock me! Cock me like a black guy!”
+1
A friend of mine from middle school, his dad was an actor. I have no idea what else he acted in, but he had a part in Stuck on You. He was one of the guys at the bar that starts a fight with those Siamese freaks. True Story, and an amazing one I know.
I like the ‘Dumb and Dumber To’ ad in the post which is essentially advertising ‘Dumb and Dumber To’.
Perceptive!
The animated sequences were funny and pretty damn clever.
The live-action bits….there are just some things not even Bill Murray can save.
I think the only 1 I liked out of this group was There is Something about Mary although Me, Myself, and Irene wasn’t horrible. I’ll never get the fascination with dumb and dumber (and would need to be Clockwork Orange’d to see dumb and dumber 2) but I was probably a bit too old when it came out to enjoy it.
Even in its heyday, I thought “There’s Something About Mary” was overrated. Didn’t help that it kicked off one of my least favorite subgenres, the grossout comedy of embarrassment.
I will, however, sort of defend “Hall Pass” and “The Three Stooges”. The Pam/Kelly Bundy bits in HP drag the film down a bit, but there were some solid bits (my stomach hurts just thinking about the ‘hidden camera/panic room scene’). Likewise in Stooges, the “Jersey Shore” stuff was regrettable, but the three leads were surprisingly good and faithful to the originals.
Who knew that Moe would grow up to be that douche bag camera guy in the final season of the Office
Perfect list. I completely agree. So, is this the End of Days or what?
KINGPIN will always be my favorite thanks to Bill Murray, as well as this terrific fight. Greatest kick to the crotch ever!
Major props for ranking ‘Outside Providence’ so high! Although, ‘There’s Something About Marry’ needs to be #1. It’s their Sgt. Peppers. Matt Dillon could of won an oscar for that performance!
He should have won it just for his teeth.
As someone who generally hates the Farrelly humor…I’ve seen way too many of these movies. That said the only “popular” one I really enjoyed was Kingpin. Dumb and Dumber is honestly one of the worst films I’ve ever seen, sorry.
Anywhooo….Osmosis Jones is really not that bad you should check it out, and Fever Pitch isn’t half as bad as many of their other more recent movies like Hall Pass.
Guess it’s the love I have for their old movies, or that they seem like the nicest guys, but I always root for these guys to make another great dumb comedy. Just like I hope Judd Apatow ditches putting his awful family on screen and makes another comedy as good as 40 Year Old Virgin.
Reach out to Leslie Mann she’s got his balls.
Darkman is right. Especially when you are learning about cells and body anatomy this is a fun movie and its a little bit of a new idea. But yeah I cringed in every scene that was live action lol.I didn’t know that movie was theres.
Vince lives in SF – meaning he’s likely a Giants and 49ers fan. I’m in Toronto, and a lifelong Leafs fan. I won’t argue that Fever Pitch is a good movie – in fact it’s flawed. But as a die-hard of my team (The Leafs) I kind of get it. Not enough to recommend it, but I get it.
Since I grew up in Pawtucket (where Dildo grew up in Outside Providence), I can say I support this list.
“Hey Mousey, you think the Bucket’s a shit hole”?
“Pffffftttt put a toilet seat over it”.
One of the problems with Kingpin is that when they released it on DVD, they did an unadvertised director’s cut. I used to have it on VHS, which was the theatrical cut and it was great (probably still dated now, but great). The DVD cut basically added 5 minutes of extra footage to every gag, driving the humour completely into the ground.
Outside Providence is amazing. That may be Baldwin’s greatest performance – I always cry at the monologue about his wife.
Hall Pass? Come on, Vince.
Also, Fever Pitch is not half bad.