Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: A Thousand Words About The Artist We Call C-Tates

06.26.12 6 years ago 18 Comments
With choices ranging from The Artist to Bikini Spring Break, there’s plenty to discuss about this week’s new DVDs.  Besides this year’s Oscar winner for Best Picture, there’s Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street, some mythological gods, Julia Roberts, and Eddie Murphy. There’s Catholics and Sikhs and WWE wrestlers trying to act. There’s even a movie about -get this- zombies! What’ll they think of next? All that and the most befuddling box art I have ever seen.

The DVDs:
21 Jump Street
The Artist
Wrath Of The Titans
Mirror Mirror
A Thousand Words
Bullhead
Breakaway
The Perfect Family
Oranges And Sunshine
Best Laid Plans
Bending The Rules
Bikini Spring Break
Second-Story Man
C’mon Man
Father’s Day
Zombiefied

You want to find out which one has that brain-breaking box art?  For that, my friends, you’ll have to keep reading on the next page. (Hint: it’s not Bikini Spring Break -that one’s pretty much what you’d expect.)  If you couldn’t care less about such outdated trappings of physical media, click here for the Netflix instant streaming round-up.

