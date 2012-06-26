Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: A Thousand Words About The Artist We Call C-Tates

With choices ranging from The Artist to Bikini Spring Break, there’s plenty to discuss about this week’s new DVDs. Besides this year’s Oscar winner for Best Picture, there’s Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street, some mythological gods, Julia Roberts, and Eddie Murphy. There’s Catholics and Sikhs and WWE wrestlers trying to act. There’s even a movie about -get this- zombies! What’ll they think of next? All that and the most befuddling box art I have ever seen.
The DVDs:
21 Jump Street
The Artist
Wrath Of The Titans
Mirror Mirror
A Thousand Words
Bullhead
Breakaway
The Perfect Family
Oranges And Sunshine
Best Laid Plans
Bending The Rules
Bikini Spring Break
Second-Story Man
C’mon Man
Father’s Day
Zombiefied
You want to find out which one has that brain-breaking box art? For that, my friends, you’ll have to keep reading on the next page. (Hint: it’s not Bikini Spring Break -that one’s pretty much what you’d expect.) If you couldn’t care less about such outdated trappings of physical media, click here for the Netflix instant streaming round-up.
I didn’t realize The Golden Child was that old. In my mind, it belongs firmly in the early-nineties, rapidly-going-downhill stage of Murphy’s oeuvre, but it’s actually from ’86, two years before Coming to America. This has been a learning experience.
The one thing that really bothers me about 21 Jump Street – which I otherwise loved – is that their hairstyles in their high school years should be switched. Jonah as the fat grungy/gothy kid would have been much more realistic, as would C-Tates with the Eminem.
But then he couldn’t have been “Not-So-Slim Shady.” Classic.
I’m glad you referred to us properly as Sikh’s, although the main actor is not. But seriously, do you think all Canadians or asian Canadians look the same? Come on bro.
Gotta be honest, just taking the terminology from the filmmaker’s own synopsis. As for the main actor’s status, I don’t know, but the character’s rejection of Sikh custom is part of the plot; he cuts his hair, discards his Pagri, etc. (Again, forgive any errors in my terminology, I’m just stealing from the synopsis.)
Finally, yes. All Canadians, regardless of their ethnicity, look the same.
Thank you for finally bringing some attention to this ongoing problem in my country. As a pasty white guy, I can’t tell you how often I get mistaken for Russell Peters or Celine Dion.
But for real, keep up the good work Mort! I always look forward to these
It’s a bit confusing when all the characters look like Snow. And by confusing I mean titilating.
The Fall is amazing, one ofI mt alltime faces. Bear this in mind when you watch it: He didn’t use a single CGI or Bluescreen effect. Its all on location (26 locations over 18 different countries)
Also on Netflix Instant, they just put up season 2 of Louie
Oh fuck you autospell.
Yeah, I fuckin love The Fall. The underwater elephant scene is mind blowing.
Its my favorite to watch with people that haven’t seen/heard of it because its great watching their jaws constantly hit the floor. And that butterfly island/ elephant scene gets ’em every time. “No cgi? Are you serious?”
There’s tons of cool trivia too like Tarsem tricking the cast and crew into thinking Lee Pace was an actual parapallegic.
If you like practical, in camera effects you should check out Francis Ford Coppola’s Dracula. There’s some great superimposed images and set and camera effects work, not to mention the makeup and werewolf sex.
I’m not even finished with the article yet, but I can not stop laughing at, “Phil Collin’s hairy daughter…” BEST LINE EVER! Do you have a Twitter account, because you’re awesome!
As a Canuckistani, I apologize for The Breakaway, Rusell Peters is a funny comedian… and his funniest bits are about being Indian, so it’s weird he made a movie so painfully Canadian. Indian Canadian, but still Canadian.
Which is funny because you mention cinematic carbon copies of Armageddon and Deep Impact, you forgot about it’s more modest, but yet more interesting/funny/realistic Canadian sister; Don McKellar’s Last Night (1998), which I think is everything you wished Seeking Friends… could have been. Still Canadian (we riot, but not very well) but not painfully so.
Bikini Spring Break looks like a rip-off of Spring Breakers, the upcoming flick with Disney chicks Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens in bikinis.
Except they actually rob banks or something in Spring Breakers. There’s at least a little plot. BSB looks just like chicks in bikinis during spring break.
Your neighbor asked you to keep an eye on his what?
