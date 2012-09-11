Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Snow White And The Pregnant Women

That’s right folks, Snow White And The Huntsman is the hot new release this week. There’s also What To Expect When You’re Expecting, so it’s a big week for ladies with poor taste in movies, I guess. There’s also films starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, Sean Bean, Ray Liotta, Sean Astin, and Tom Sizemore. We’ve got movies about militant Mexicans, ill-advised adoptions, teen prostitutes, and super hero party clowns. There’s even some non-super heroic clowns, but they still look like they party!

The DVDs:

Snow White And The Huntsman

What To Expect When You’re Expecting

Lola Versus

Girl In Progress

Goats

6 Bullets

Cleanskin

Bad Karma

For Greater Glory

Adopting Terror

Elles

Stealing Las Vegas

Game Of Life

Rosewood Lane

Letting Go

Super Hero Party Clown

Scary Or Die

Beyond The Black Rainbow

After The Triumph Of Your Birth

Future World: City Of Mass Destruction

Want to know which film is written and directed by a convicted child molester? Continue reading. Want to know which film is NC-17? Continue reading. Want to skip right to the boring Netflix suggestions? Click here, but you did notice I mentioned teen prostitutes, right?