Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Snow White And The Pregnant Women

09.11.12 6 years ago 39 Comments
That’s right folks, Snow White And The Huntsman is the hot new release this week.  There’s also What To Expect When You’re Expecting, so it’s a big week for ladies with poor taste in movies, I guess.  There’s also films starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, Sean Bean, Ray Liotta, Sean Astin, and Tom Sizemore.  We’ve got movies about militant Mexicans, ill-advised adoptions, teen prostitutes, and super hero party clowns.  There’s even some non-super heroic clowns, but they still look like they party!

The DVDs:
Snow White And The Huntsman
What To Expect When You’re Expecting
Lola Versus
Girl In Progress
Goats
6 Bullets
Cleanskin
Bad Karma
For Greater Glory
Adopting Terror
Elles
Stealing Las Vegas
Game Of Life
Rosewood Lane
Letting Go
Super Hero Party Clown
Scary Or Die
Beyond The Black Rainbow
After The Triumph Of Your Birth
Future World: City Of Mass Destruction

Want to know which film is written and directed by a convicted child molester? Continue reading.  Want to know which film is NC-17?  Continue reading.  Want to skip right to the boring Netflix suggestions?  Click here, but you did notice I mentioned teen prostitutes, right?

