Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: The Dark Knight Rises And Hope Springs Eternal

The Dark Knight Rises is out today on DVD and Blu-ray and nothing else matters. Still, I know most (all?) of you have seen it and might want to know what else has come out today, so I’m back, providing you with all you need to know when you ultimately decide to just watch Batman again anyway. Other flicks you won’t actually be watching this week include new films from Meryl Streep, Tommy Lee Jones, Hugh Jackman, and two films with Jennifer Garner. We’ve got movies that will make you laugh (if Meryl Streep trying to fellate a banana is funny to you), movies that will make you cry (if you are a little kid) and Beasts Of The Southern Wild, a critical-darling that Vince wasn’t very fond of. There are films about butter and psycho Santas and professional athletes who believe in magic. There’s super elves, some spooky VHS tapes, and even a Christmas movie with a talking dog!

The DVDs:

The Dark Knight Rises

Hope Springs

Butter

The Odd Life Of Timothy Green

Beasts Of The Southern Wild

Silent Night

Thunderstruck

Elf-Man

V/H/S

Hemingway

Alps

Last Ounce Of Courage

Reel Evil

12/12/12

A Vampire’s Tale

The Magic Of Christmas II

One of these flicks stars a dude from Jackass as a superhero. The only way to find out which one it is is to continue reading. Another one of these movies has vampires in it. You might assume it’s A Vampire’s Tale, but you can’t be sure unless you continue reading. If you want to know which film makes little kids cry -you guessed it, continue reading. If you want to make me cry, just skip all the DVDs and go right to the Netflix streaming suggestions. There’s a link right above this paragraph, if that’s how you want to handle things. For my money (literally), you’d be much better off just clicking the ‘Continue Reading’ link that’s just below this paragraph. You’d get to the streaming suggestions eventually, and there’s no reason to rush.