Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: The Dark Knight Rises And Hope Springs Eternal

The DVDs:
The Dark Knight Rises
Hope Springs
Butter
The Odd Life Of Timothy Green
Beasts Of The Southern Wild
Silent Night
Thunderstruck
Elf-Man
V/H/S
Hemingway
Alps
Last Ounce Of Courage
Reel Evil
12/12/12
A Vampire’s Tale
The Magic Of Christmas II
One of these flicks stars a dude from Jackass as a superhero. The only way to find out which one it is is to continue reading. Another one of these movies has vampires in it. You might assume it’s A Vampire’s Tale, but you can’t be sure unless you continue reading. If you want to know which film makes little kids cry -you guessed it, continue reading. If you want to make me cry, just skip all the DVDs and go right to the Netflix streaming suggestions. There’s a link right above this paragraph, if that’s how you want to handle things. For my money (literally), you’d be much better off just clicking the ‘Continue Reading’ link that’s just below this paragraph. You’d get to the streaming suggestions eventually, and there’s no reason to rush.
“In July 2012, three filmmakers entered Longfellow Asylum to shoot a documentary. Their footage was found. They were not.”
Oohhh…why couldn’t it have been the other way ’round?
Someday Peter R. will be famous… someday.
“a childless couple who try to cope with their childlessness by writing down all the amazing traits their child would’ve had, putting that list in a box, and burying it in their garden -because that is what well-balanced people suitable for child-rearing do”
This made me laugh more than it should have.
Justin Halpern keeps hectoring me to see this movie, because it’s apparently trying super hard to make you cry the entire time.
I seem to remember watching “Following” and feeling like it had to have been to inspiration for that awful Robin Williams movie “One Hour Photo” for some reason. Can’t remember why now, and apparently I rated it 2-stars on Netflix, so there’s my non-endorsement.
I dont know why but i read Olivia Wilde as Oscar Wilde more often than not.
Somewhere I know there is a good gay joke for this but I’ve honestly never read any Oscar Wilde and I never intend to.
No object is so beautiful that under certain conditions it will not look ugly.
He didn’t say that about Olivia Wilde but I can’t help think it.
I am so excited to strap a huge American flag to the back of my chopper and ride it around a graveyard. ‘Murica!
“When Christian is threatened with school suspension for bringing his bible to school…” As a white “Christian” I’m glad someone had the guts to speak the truth. We absolutely should use our soldier’s sacrifices to push for the rights of the majority. Truly this generation’s Triumph of the Will.
Dogtooth was amazing.
agreed
13/13/13, coming to theaters on January 13, 2014.
What’s going on with Olivia Wilde’s jaw? She looks like Robert Z’Dar.
Butter was pretty funny and the selling point isn’t so much that Olivia Wilde does a strip tease but that she MAKES OUT WITH ASHLEY GREENE!
Are comments indexed by google? Because Ashley Greene and Olivia Wilde have a hot lesbian sesh. With tons of deep lesbian kissing and I think Olivia Wilde goes down on Ashley Greene if I recall.
