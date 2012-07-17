Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: The Three Stooges Lockout Intruders From Casa De Mi Padre

After the past few weeks with only a few new major studio flicks getting DVD releases, this week we’ve got plenty. Unfortunately, it’s stuff like The Three Stooges. It’s not all bad though -assuming you like movies with Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Adam Scott, Jon Hamm, Guy Pearce, Clive Owen, Mel Gibson, Ewan McGregor, Willem Dafoe, Tom Hardy, Jackie Mason, Ben Foster, or that dude who played Balki on Perfect Strangers. That’s right, they are all in new movies hitting DVD this week. Besides those stars, we’ve got flicks about vampires and school shootings and even a found-footage haunted house flick. There’s even Davy Jones’ final film appearance, and how could you pass that up?

The DVDs:

The Three Stooges

Casa de mi Padre

Friends With Kids

Lockout

Intruders

Get The Gringo

Salmon Fishing In The Yemen

4:44 Last Day On Earth

Deserter

Goldberg – P.I.

Here

Virgin Alexander

Girls Gone Dead

Midnight Son

Hidden Rage

Documenting The Grey Man

