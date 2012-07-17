Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: The Three Stooges Lockout Intruders From Casa De Mi Padre

#Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming #Trailers
07.17.12 6 years ago 24 Comments
After the past few weeks with only a few new major studio flicks getting DVD releases, this week we’ve got plenty.  Unfortunately, it’s stuff like The Three Stooges. It’s not all bad though -assuming you like movies with Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Adam Scott, Jon Hamm, Guy Pearce, Clive Owen, Mel Gibson, Ewan McGregor, Willem Dafoe, Tom Hardy, Jackie Mason, Ben Foster, or that dude who played Balki on Perfect Strangers.  That’s right, they are all in new movies hitting DVD this week. Besides those stars, we’ve got flicks about vampires and school shootings and even a found-footage haunted house flick.  There’s even Davy Jones’ final film appearance, and how could you pass that up?

The DVDs:
The Three Stooges
Casa de mi Padre
Friends With Kids
Lockout
Intruders
Get The Gringo
Salmon Fishing In The Yemen
4:44 Last Day On Earth
Deserter
Goldberg – P.I.
Here
Virgin Alexander
Girls Gone Dead
Midnight Son
Hidden Rage
Documenting The Grey Man

The only way to know for certain which film features your favorite Monkee is to keep reading on the next page.  If you’re more of a Micky Dolenz fan, feel free to skip right to the Netflix suggestions by clicking here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming#Trailers
TAGS4:44 LAST DAY ON EARTHBAD LIEUTENANTBLU RAYCASA DE ME PADRECasa de mi PadreDESERTERDOCUMENTING THE GREY MANDVDFRIENDS WITH KIDSGET THE GRINGOGIRLS GONE DEADGOLDBERG - P.I.HEREHIDDEN RAGEINTRUDERSLOCKOUTMIDNIGHT SONMORTON SALTNETFLIX INSTANTPenisesRAMPARTSALMON FISHING IN THE YEMENSALMON FISHING IN YEMENTHE CIDER HOUSE RULESTHE THREE STOOGESThree StoogesTRAILERSVIRGIN ALEXANDERWHAT'S EATING GILBERT GRAPEY TU MAMA TAMBIENYOUR MID-WEEK GUIDE TO DVD AND STREAMING

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP