Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD & Blu-ray: The Great Gatsby’s Pain & Gain

Stop fixating on the fact that Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio are the only people in that picture without hats -it’s time to celebrate this week’s new DVDs. The Great Gatsby isn’t this week’s only literary adaptation either; we’ve got Pain & Gain (adapted from a magazine article) as well as The Reluctant Fundamentalist (based on a novel). If you hate reading so much that you won’t even watch movies based on books or magazine articles, not to worry -there’s still plenty to watch. We’ve got farmers and mayors. We’ve got pawn shops and postcards. We’ve got astronauts, superheroes, and goths. We’ve even got a film about Norwegians on a raft!
The DVDs:
The Great Gatsby
Pain & Gain
The Reluctant Fundamentalist
At Any Price
Koch
Pawn Shop Chronicles
Kon-Tiki
33 Postcards
A Resurrection
Stranded
Captain Battle: Legacy War
Black Coat Mob
One of this week’s films was nominated for an Oscar; if that floats your boat, keep reading and you’ll know which one to watch. Another one of this week’s films features Christian Slater as an astronaut and yet another showcases Brendan Fraser as an Elvis impersonator. Shockingly, neither of those films is the Oscar nominee. If you want to see them anyways, continue reading on the next page and I’ll tell you more than you ever wanted to know about them. I devote particular attention to Brendan Fraser’s crotch.
Diane von Furstenberg is one of the greatest contemporary fashion designers and I will fight you.
Second that. Only upstaged by Miuccia Prada but I doubt anyone here wants to fight over this.
It’s a sign of how old I am that your mention of Running Scared makes me think of Billy Crystal and Gregory Hines, not Paul Walker.
I’m a little disappointed that ice cream cone Vince Vaughn wasn’t invited to the banner pic.
“I’m the sort of person who will never get ulcers. Why? Because I say exactly what I think. I’m the sort of person who might give other people ulcers.”
That’s why Ed Koch was great. I’m prejudiced because I lived in NJ and always heard about him, but he was what politicians should be . . . people who do what they think is best, not just follow party lines hoping to get re-elected. Totally worth seeing this documentary.
It started pretty rough, but by the end of it I loved Pain & Gain. it’s just a ridiculous movie.
flame away.
Oh, I’m completely sincere in my desire to see it from the comfort of my couch.
I should put this in perspective, though. I also love about half of Michael Bay’s filmography and thinks he gets a bit too much shit.
That’s fair. Which half?
Bad Boys 1 & 2, The Rock, Armageddon, and Pain & Gain.
On second thought, “half” was obviously generous.
While ‘love’ would be too strong a sentiment for me, I will admit those are the Bay movies that I had fun watching. Pain & Gain excepted for the time being, of course.
There should be a law where you can’t talk about the “The Great Gatsby” film adaptation without saying “old sport” at least once.
Why is noone mentioning the pillar of modern cinema that is Captain Battle: Legacy War??!??!? YOU PHILISTINES!
Seriously, though, this “movie” (and I use the term loosely) has the lowest IMDb rating I’ve ever seen. 1.3? That is spelunking low. Makes the Asylum catalog look like the Criterion Collection.
[www.imdb.com]
Second test after a mixed results/possible poz test, she’s got it.
I have “Liked” the singing jew thing on the facebookie. I wouldn’t mind going “down under” with some of the hot choral chicks shown there.
How could you mention Slackers and not Idle Hands?
Because Slackers is awesome and Idle Hands is not.
idle hands was garbage
I need Christian Slater as an astronaut and Brendan Fraser as an Elvis impersonator in the same movie. Coke and the magic of the 90’s, I summon thee!
I feel that, all in all, this mid-week guide raises too many questions.
How old will Leo Decario have to be before he stops looking like he’s 12?
I saw The Great Gatsby two nights ago and I thought it was a steaming pile of shit.