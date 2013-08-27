Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD & Blu-ray: The Great Gatsby’s Pain & Gain

Stop fixating on the fact that Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio are the only people in that picture without hats -it’s time to celebrate this week’s new DVDs. The Great Gatsby isn’t this week’s only literary adaptation either; we’ve got Pain & Gain (adapted from a magazine article) as well as The Reluctant Fundamentalist (based on a novel). If you hate reading so much that you won’t even watch movies based on books or magazine articles, not to worry -there’s still plenty to watch. We’ve got farmers and mayors. We’ve got pawn shops and postcards. We’ve got astronauts, superheroes, and goths. We’ve even got a film about Norwegians on a raft!

The DVDs:

The Great Gatsby

Pain & Gain

The Reluctant Fundamentalist

At Any Price

Koch

Pawn Shop Chronicles

Kon-Tiki

33 Postcards

A Resurrection

Stranded

Captain Battle: Legacy War

Black Coat Mob

One of this week’s films was nominated for an Oscar; if that floats your boat, keep reading and you’ll know which one to watch. Another one of this week’s films features Christian Slater as an astronaut and yet another showcases Brendan Fraser as an Elvis impersonator. Shockingly, neither of those films is the Oscar nominee. If you want to see them anyways, continue reading on the next page and I’ll tell you more than you ever wanted to know about them. I devote particular attention to Brendan Fraser’s crotch.