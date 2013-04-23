Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD & Streaming: Give Baby Goose Another Shot In Gangster Squad

My best friend (category: crystalline mineral) Morton Salt is away on vacation this week, so I said, “Sure, I’ll step in and see what’s out on the ol’ DVD and Blu-Ray this week.” And if you’ve been complaining that you haven’t had much time to shave your back or teach your toddlers how to box, then you’re in luck, because there’s not much worth watching this week.

At least not an awesome movie about Chris Kattan playing twin brothers, one running an insane asylum and the other being a patient. How the hell do I miss out on the classics?

Anyway, here are your non-Kattan DVD releases for this week:

Gangster Squad

Any Day Now

The Central Park Five

Promised Land

The Impossible

Pawn

Thale

Wuthering Heights

Cloned: The Recreator Chronicles

As for your streaming choices, I only recommend 50 Cent’s Gun on Netflix. Watch it this week so you’ll be up to speed with my next installment of Netflix Instant Theater, so I can close the book on Cheetah Vision’s great trilogy and immediately check myself into Chris Kattan’s mental hospital for recovery.

Now let’s get synopsisizing!

Gangster Squad (2013)

Starring: Sean Penn, Josh Brolin, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone

Synopsis: Los Angeles, 1949. Ruthless, Brooklyn-born mob king Mickey Cohen (Sean Penn) runs the show in this town, reaping the ill-gotten gains from the drugs, the guns, the prostitutes and-if he has his way-every wire bet placed west of Chicago. And he does it all with the protection of not only his own paid goons, but also the police and the politicians who are under his control. It’s enough to intimidate even the bravest, street-hardened cop…except, perhaps, for the small, secret crew of LAPD outsiders led by Sgt. John O’Mara (Josh Brolin) and Jerry Wooters (Ryan Gosling), who come together to try to tear Cohen’s world apart.

Should You Watch It? I didn’t hate it. I mean, it’s no Monster Squad.