Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD & Streaming: Give Baby Goose Another Shot In Gangster Squad

At least not an awesome movie about Chris Kattan playing twin brothers, one running an insane asylum and the other being a patient. How the hell do I miss out on the classics?
Anyway, here are your non-Kattan DVD releases for this week:
Gangster Squad
Any Day Now
The Central Park Five
Promised Land
The Impossible
Pawn
Thale
Wuthering Heights
Cloned: The Recreator Chronicles
As for your streaming choices, I only recommend 50 Cent’s Gun on Netflix. Watch it this week so you’ll be up to speed with my next installment of Netflix Instant Theater, so I can close the book on Cheetah Vision’s great trilogy and immediately check myself into Chris Kattan’s mental hospital for recovery.
Now let’s get synopsisizing!
Gangster Squad (2013)
Starring: Sean Penn, Josh Brolin, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone
Synopsis: Los Angeles, 1949. Ruthless, Brooklyn-born mob king Mickey Cohen (Sean Penn) runs the show in this town, reaping the ill-gotten gains from the drugs, the guns, the prostitutes and-if he has his way-every wire bet placed west of Chicago. And he does it all with the protection of not only his own paid goons, but also the police and the politicians who are under his control. It’s enough to intimidate even the bravest, street-hardened cop…except, perhaps, for the small, secret crew of LAPD outsiders led by Sgt. John O’Mara (Josh Brolin) and Jerry Wooters (Ryan Gosling), who come together to try to tear Cohen’s world apart.
Should You Watch It? I didn’t hate it. I mean, it’s no Monster Squad.
I highly recommend watching Gangster Squad if you want to see one of the most unintentionally hilarious scenes I have ever witnessed.
You wouldn’t be referring to the “here comes Santy Claus” scene, would you? Pissed myself laughing at that one. Horrible movie on a whole.
While that was is a gem, I was referring to a certain character’s death and a certain partner’s hilarious reaction to that death.
I am just amazed that so many talented people (and Josh Brolin) could make such a terrible movie.
I find ensemble casts to be way more miss than hit. So many big personalities. you need a tight script and a strong director with the studio’s backing.
Otherwise, it just goes to shit and the actors are in a scene chewing contest.
Pawn is probably worth watching just to watch the lights reflect off the chrome domes of Michael Chiklis and Forest Whitaker.
Pawn, center left of frame… is that Heavy D? I could have sworn he died.
I’m just going to watch Scrooged for the 80,000th time.
i prefer this over Morton Salt’s write up. i actually would maybe want to see most of the smaller films listed here whereas i reliably skip 4 out of 6 pages on Morton’s write ups.
wuthering heights is great.
Is Morton finished? I hope not. While I like to love everything Burns does, I like the different voice. It works for this segment because with some movies we hear about them a lot from Vince and burnsy. Having a different point of view for one segment everyweek , where he goes over every movie we talk about is refreshing. We don’t need Vince to come back three months later and paraphrase his reviews or Burnsy to do the same with his “opening this weekend” synopsis.
Don’t worry, he’s just out this week. He didn’t quit or anything.
Gangster Squad is so fucking terribad it was tough to actually finish watching.
