ZOMGallery! Pictures From The Set Of Brad Pitt’s World War Z

Back in 2007, Brad Pitt’s Plan B production company outbid Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way for the rights to Victoria’s Secret orgies, er, I mean the film rights to World War Z, Max Brooks’ tale of the zombie apocalypse. WWZ seemed like a dream that would never come true for us nerds who love the book and ridiculously anticipate a film adaptation, but it’s on like Sardar Kahn, as production is currently under way. Directed by Marc Forster (nice bandeezy, bro), WWZ stars Pitt as a United Nations researcher traveling the world documenting stories of the battles against the zombie hoards. What kind of stories? Cool stories, bro.

The rest of the cast is still a question mark, as Ed Harris and Matthew Fox have been rumored but are now detached, and it doesn’t really matter because we have the first pictures from the set of World War Z and that’s all we need to get super excited and squeal like schoolgirls. Of course, if this movie sucks we’ll all cry for weeks, but we’ll climb that wall of zombie bodies when we come to it.



