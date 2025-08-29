Graphic novelist Isabel Greenberg adapted the Middle Eastern folktales One Thousand And One Nights into 100 Nights Of Hero. Now, the graphic novel itself is getting an adaptation to film, a new movie of the same name directed by Julia Jackman.
Advance audiences will be able to get a look at this one soon, as it is set to premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in early September. They’ll even get a peek at Charli XCX, who continues expanding her interest in the film world with a role here.
Ahead of the movie’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it hits theaters.
Plot
The official synopsis reads, “When her neglectful husband departs after placing a secret wager to test her fidelity, Cherry (Monroe) and her sharp-witted maid, Hero (Corrin), must fend off a dangerously seductive visitor: Manfred (Galitzine).”
Emma Corrin told Entertainment Weekly:
“Films like this are the reason I love my job. Julia has brought the beloved graphic novel to the screen with so much feeling, heart, and vision. Who doesn’t love an imaginary medieval world? Especially one containing Maika Monroe, Nick Galitzine, and Charli XCX.”
Galitzine also called the film an “otherworldly fairytale about true love and those who come between it.” Monroe added, “From the moment I first read the script, I was immediately drawn to the story. After meeting Julia and hearing her unique vision for the film, I knew I had to be involved. Filming in a castle added a sense of magic on set, and the amazing cast and crew truly made the project unforgettable.”
Cast
The movie stars Emma Corrin, Nicholas Galitzine, Maika Monroe, Amir El-Masry, Charli XCX, Richard E. Grant, and Felicity Jones.
Galitzine also told EW of his character:
“Manfred is an exceptionally charming and Machiavellian man who aims to restore his former honor by capturing the affections of his friend’s wife through a bet they make,” Galitzine tells EW. “There is a sliver of goodness within him, but he is very much a product of the patriarchal society he’s bred in. […] He is relentless in his ambitions and pursuit of Cherry.”
Release Date
The film is set to hit theaters on December 5.
Trailer
Check out the 100 Nights Of Hero teaser trailer below.