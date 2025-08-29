Graphic novelist Isabel Greenberg adapted the Middle Eastern folktales One Thousand And One Nights into 100 Nights Of Hero. Now, the graphic novel itself is getting an adaptation to film, a new movie of the same name directed by Julia Jackman.

Advance audiences will be able to get a look at this one soon, as it is set to premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in early September. They’ll even get a peek at Charli XCX, who continues expanding her interest in the film world with a role here.

Ahead of the movie’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it hits theaters.