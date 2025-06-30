Charli XCX was one of the big highlights of the Glastonbury festival this past weekend. Given that Charli is a major pop star and the world is how it is, though, she had faced some criticism for her performance, which doesn’t seem to be bringing her down.

Yesterday (June 29), she tweeted, “really enjoying these boomer vibe comments on glastonbury performance. it’s super fascinating to me.”

She added in a now-deleted tweet (archived here):

“like the idea that singing with deliberate autotune makes you a fraud or that not having a traditional band suddenly means you must not be a ‘real artist’ is like, the most boring take ever. yawn sorry just fell asleep xx.”

She continued:

“but to be honest… i enjoy the discourse. imo the best art is divisive and confrontational and often evolves into truly interesting culture rather than being like kind of ok, easily understood and sort of forgettable.”

Check out Charli’s setlist below.