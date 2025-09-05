Ahead of the movie’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it hits theaters.

The film has stirred up a bit of controversy, as it tackles #MeToo-related topics of sexual assault with power dynamics in play. This has contributed to the movie receiving some mixed early reviews .

Luca Guadagnino has been on fire in recent years with hit films like Call Me By Your Name and Challengers . He’s getting back in the saddle soon with his latest, After The Hunt.

Plot

The official description reads, “From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, After The Hunt is a gripping psychological drama about a college professor (Julia Roberts) who finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star student (Ayo Edebiri) levels an accusation against one of her colleagues (Andrew Garfield), and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come into the light.”

At a Venice Film Festival press conference (as Variety reports), Roberts was asked about whether the movie undermines the feminist movement and she said:

“[We are] losing the art of conversation in humanity right now. We’re not making statements; we are portraying these people in this moment in time. I don’t know about controversy, per se, but we are challenging people to have conversation. To be excited or or infuriated about it is up to you. If making this movie does anything, getting everybody to talk to each other is the most exciting thing that I think we could accomplish.”

Cast

The movie stars Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Garfield, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Chloë Sevigny.

Edebiri joked with IndieWire of working with Roberts and Garfield, “[They were] toxic. Really, really toxic. Nasty people. Never knew their lines.” More sincerely, she continued, “They’re literally two of the greatest people I’ve ever worked with. It was so amazing and something I also feel very, very lucky for is that, because it’s a tricky script and tough material, I was just so fortunate to be with really thoughtful, kind people throughout the process who are also really careful and inquisitive.”