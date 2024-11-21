Luca Guadagnino has made two critically-acclaimed movies with a score from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross this year, but only one stars Omar Apollo.

The “Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me At All)” singer makes his on-screen debut in Queer, which stars Daniel Craig as an American ex-pat living in Mexico City in the 1940s who makes a meaningful connection with a younger student, played by Drew Starkey. Apollo also provided a song for the soundtrack: “Te Maldigo” is a tender ballad produced by — you guessed it — Reznor and Ross.

Apollo previously discussed what it was like preparing for a sex scene with James Bond. “Yeah, I had to get on the soup diet,” he told Starkey in a conversation for Interview. “Luca did not tell me to lose weight, but when you’re about to have a sex scene with Daniel Craig, you’re like, ‘Oh, dude, I can’t be looking off.’ I was at 200 pounds, because I’m 6’5″. It’s around where I should be, honestly. But I got down to 181 when the movie came. I lost 20 pounds because I read in the script that my character had a flat brown stomach. I was like, ‘Damn, I’m actually not flat right now.’ I had to get it together, and I was on tour with SZA. Luckily, I didn’t have that many lines.”

You can watch the Guadagnino-directed music video above.

A24’s Queer opens in theaters on November 27.