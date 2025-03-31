Just a few days ago, Billie Eilish named Sufjan Stevens’ Carrie & Lowell her best album to cry to. Well, the 2015 project turns a decade old this year, and if you’d like to join Eilish in squeezing out a few tears, Asthmatic Kitty just announced a 2LP anniversary edition of the album.

Included most notably are seven previously unreleased bonus tracks, which are demos and alternate versions. Ahead of the reissue’s release on May 30, Stevens has shared a demo of “Mystery Of Love,” which was recorded during the Carrie & Lowell sessions but ended up being used in the movie Call Me By Your Name.

Also included are a 40-page art book and a new essay from Stevens. In the booklet, per a press release, are “various collages of vintage family photos spanning four generations interfused with artwork and drawings (on themes of death, dying, grief and the state of Oregon) as well as landscape photos Sufjan took while traveling across the western US over a decade ago.”

Listen to the “Mystery Of Love” demo above and find the Carrie & Lowell (10th Anniversary Edition) cover art and tracklist below.