In the upcoming Crime 101, an adaptation of a Don Winslow novella, Chris Hemsworth’s character is something of an ethical thief, who only steals things that insurance policies will cover. There’s of course more to the story than that, and joining him on the journey is a cast that includes Halle Berry and Mark Ruffalo.

As for the tone, writer-director Bart Layton describes the film as a throwback to Steve McQueen classics, telling Esquire, “Obviously, who doesn’t love those movies? They were grown-up, intelligent, Saturday-night popcorn movies, and I definitely felt like, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to bring something of that back?'”

Ahead of the movie’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it hits theaters.