So, he made it independently, screened it at Sundance, and eventually, the show found a home with MUBI. The family-focused series boasts a cast led by Mark Ruffalo , Lili Reinhart , and Raiff himself.

Cooper Raiff, the filmmaker behind Sh*thouse and Cha Cha Real Smooth , had some struggles bringing his upcoming TV series Hal & Harper to life. As he told IndieWire , the show was original being made with a network, but he pulled out as he saw his creation getting pushed in directions he didn’t like.

Plot

An official description reads, “The series centers on two codependent siblings Hal & Harper, who are facing big life changes. The pair’s intimacy is built on a lifetime of inside jokes and shared pains, portrayed via flashbacks where Raiff and Reinhart play the elementary school-aged versions of themselves. As their father, Ruffalo’s charm belies a chasm of guilt, which is at the root of all that Hal & Harper is trying to uncover.”

Raiff explained to Collider, “Hal & Harper is about two siblings who have a very close, codependent relationship, and it’s also about their dad. Their dad is having a baby with his long-term girlfriend, and he’s selling the childhood house. They’re going back in time a lot to deal with the pain that childhood house holds. That’s my best logline.”

Cast

The show stars Mark Ruffalo, Lili Reinhart, Cooper Raiff, Betty Gilpin, Addison Timlin, Havana Rose Liu, and Alyah Chanelle Scott.

Raiff spoke about the cast with Hindustan Times, saying: