The Halloween costumes have been pretty good so far this year. The stars are reaching into their genre bag, with Megan Thee Stallion’s Teen Titans costume earning the approval of DC Studios CEO James Gunn, and Halle Bailey channeling her namesake in her 007-inspired costume.

Halle posted photos of her simple but inspired costume on Twitter, showing off the iconic orange bikini and white knife belt of infamous Bond girl Jinx, from Die Another Die, as portrayed by Halle Berry (who Bailey sometimes gets mistaken for). The costume hails from Jinx’s second appearance in the film and one of its most recognizable scenes, when the NSA agent emerges from the ocean in the striking swimsuit — an homage to a prior Bond girl, Honey Ryder (portrayed by Ursula Andress) from the first 007 film, Dr. No.

Halle Berry is turning out to be a favorite of Gen Z stars’ 2024 Halloween costumes, as South African singer Tyla and rapper Coi Leray also donned costume sfrom the actress’ oeuvre, albeit much earlier in her filmography. Tyla went with an homage to Berry’s Flintstones character, Sharon Stone (ha), while Coi opted for Berry’s take on Catwoman from the oft-maligned (yet, somehow, much beloved) camp classic and favorite celebrity Halloween costume.

Update: Halle Berry herself had high praise for all the costumes based on her this year, saying, “They all crushed it” in a response on Twitter.