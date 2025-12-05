The 2025 Holiday Gift Guide For The Entertainment Lover In Your Life

It’s been a banner year at the movies, and as you’ll discover below, also a great year for physical media at home. Whether you are looking for 4Ks for the movie fan in your life or books to dig deeper into your favorite cultural artifacts, we’ve got you covered. We’ve got box sets, collectors’ editions, and some straight-ahead movies for the sake of being good movies. Regardless of what you find below, they’re sure to please whoever will be receiving them. Happy holidays and see you at the movies.

The Wes Anderson Archive Wes Anderson’s first ten films have been collected in a beautiful 4K/Blu-Ray combo box by the Criterion Collection, and if you’d like to hear me go long about it, you can right here. But I’ll also go short on it: This is a fantastic splurge gift for the film lover in your life. The movies are transformational, showcasing a singular artist who has been dazzling the cinema for 30 years. Plus, it looks awesome on a shelf, whether housed in its burlap set or unboxed and displayed as library book cases. Get it here. Flow I’m welcoming my first child in the next month, so a big theme of my recent movie watching has been to curate some family-friendly fare for her formative years. Criterion added Flow pretty quickly into their collection because it’s among the most exciting animated family movies to emerge in recent years. It’s one of the only animated films that Criterion has put out, with its dialogue-less action unveiling a story that hits at both environmental concerns and the importance of community. Gints Zilbalodis packs each frame with the warmth of PS gaming, while Criterion loads the disc with special features and, maybe most notably, adds in Zilbalodis’s debut feature, Away, too. Get it here.

Flow: The Book It might be a minute until my daughter is able to sit and actually watch a film. So, in the interim, there’s also the official picture book adaptation of Flow. Put out by HarperCollins, this book is loaded with the imagery that earned Zilbalodis both an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for Best Animated Picture. Few things become instant classics quite like Flow, so it’s an ideal item to introduce into your family for the holidays. Get it here. Sorcerer William Friedkin’s 1977 classic was previously a huge blind spot for me before I saw it in a theater last year. And while the movie leapt off the big screen on that initial viewing, I also longed to watch at home with closed captioning on to be able to pick up all the dialogue I missed. I’m not going to argue home is better than a theater, but that the experiences complement each other. With this Criterion release, Tangerine Dream’s score sounds incredible in this new 4K restoration, while the discs contain tons of special features, including an essay from Justin Chang, the 2018 documentary Friedkin Uncut, and several archival interviews. Get it here.

Dogtooth Speaking of blind spots, I had also previously not seen Yorgos Lanthimos’ 2009 Greek film, which was a huge international breakthrough for him as it was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar. Of course, Yorgos has had plenty of success since, with Poor Things, Bugonia, The Lobster, and many more finding global audiences. This HDR/Dolby Vision Master was supervised by Lanthimos himself and included a theatrical re-release. But for those of us that missed it in theaters, owning these discs that also include deleted scenes and multiple commentary tracks is a great way to experience the film for the first time, or to revisit the classic. Get it here. Back To The Future Trilogy: 40th Anniversary Edition Definitely not a blind spot, as the Back To The Future films are firmly embedded in the cultural zeitgeist. There’s been cartoons and Broadway shows, and every millennial has fantasized at some point to ride their own hoverboard. For its 40th anniversary, Universal has collected all three of the films in a handy 4K/Blu-Ray box set that spans eight discs. You get 9 hours of bonus features in the set, including a very cool featurette that goes back to iconic filming locations from the film. Plus, the movie looks better than it ever has in the 4K format. Revisit these timeless films that are ready for a new generation of fans. Get it here.

The Place Beyond The Pines You might notice as this list goes on that we’ve tried to marry some older films with contemporary relevance. That’s definitely true of The Place Beyond The Pines, which Shout! Factory released on 4K earlier this year, approved by director Derek Cianfrance. Cianfrance has been of note this year as his latest film, Roofman, was enjoyed by many and served as a major tonal departure from the very serious fare he’d made previously. This film is also notable in that it made Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes a couple. Carrying the tag of a “Shout Select,” this is a film that is probably underseen and definitely deserves wider recognition. A great gift for your film-loving friend who loves to dig a bit deeper. Get it here. Sinners There’s no need to argue for Sinners‘ relevance this year, as few (if any) films captured the cultural attention quite like it. Ryan Coogler has made a classic of both genre filmmaking and filmmaking in general, and with award season coming up, its legacy will likely be cemented. So, of course it is a great gift for the film lover in your life. This 4K release looks stunning, as so much of the movie was made to be seen in the best formats possible. There are several featurettes on here focusing on the making of the film and its exceptional music, while also including some deleted scenes. But this is also just an essential own for the movie itself. Get it here.

Tribeca Membership This is a bit more regional, but New York City is the biggest city in the US, so here’s to hoping you live near there. The Tribeca Film Festival began in 2002 under the wing of Robert De Niro (among others) and has become a cultural institution. But while we think of it as, well, a festival, they run events all year for fans of culture. In 2024 alone, members had the opportunity to see the US premiere of The Alto Nights with Robert De Niro and Barry Levinson, screen FX’s Dying For Sex with Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate, attend a special screening of the underrated The History Of Sound from Mubi, and have a night devoted to Prime Video’s John Candy: I Like Me followed by a conversation with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, along with 30-ish other events. We don’t know what they have in store for 2025, but at $100 for the one-year membership, it is worth a go. Get it here. REFLECTIONS: On Cinematography If you, like I do, listen to the Blank Check Podcast, you’ve been spending the year with the Coen Brothers. Which is a pretty great place to spend time! It has given me an even greater appreciation for the work of Roger Deakins, considered by many to be the best cinematographer alive. But even if you aren’t overly familiar, this book is an ideal, giftable coffee-table-style book where Deakins tells (and shows) the story of his life through his own work. Bask in the glory of his sketches and process and then see finished images from films like The Shawshank Redemption, Skyfall, Fargo, Blade Runner 2049, The Big Lebowski, 1917, and No Country For Old Men. Also, special shout-out to one of my favorite, stunning films, The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford. It’s a pretty awesome collection, I kind of want to buy one for all my friends. Get it here.

The Sound Of Music If you didn’t get a chance to see The Sound Of Music when it returned to theaters with a 4K restoration for its 60th anniversary, don’t worry, because Disney has a great physical release for it. From the songs that are deeply ingrained in our culture to the storyline that sadly remains as relevant today as ever, this is simply one of the best movies ever made. The set also includes a singalong version so you can pretend you’re at the yearly showcase at the Hollywood Bowl. As someone about to become a father, I couldn’t be more excited to watch this with my family on a yearly basis for the rest of our lives. I expect whoever you buy this for will feel similarly. Get it here. Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore This might be a landmark year for Adam Sandler, as he’s once again getting genuine Oscar buzz, this time for his turn as a manager in Jay Kelly. We’ve been through this many times before with The Sandman, so we’ll get excited if it happens. But regardless of where his career has ended up, let’s never forget how it started, with these two comedy masterpieces. Kino Lorber recently released 4Ks of both films, which feature audio commentaries, deleted scenes, and visuals taken directly from the original negatives. Get them here and here.

Drag Me To Hell It’s been a little while since we’ve been able to declare it Sam Raimi season, but early 2026 is shaping up to be exactly that. Send Help, his latest horror film, is due on January 30th, so it is a great time to revisit and/or gift his previous standalone horror film, the fantastic Drag Me To Hell. Shout! Factory put out a wonderful collector’s edition 4K of the film with Raimi personally approving the scan, three versions of the film (4K, unrated Blu-Ray, theatrical Blu-Ray), interviews, a making-of doc, and much more. This film, like much of Raimi’s work, is an unqualified blast, and a great gift for the horror fan in your life. Get it here. Weapons Speaking of horror movies, 2025 was a banner year for the genre, with multiple instant classics coming into the world. And one of the most exciting was Weapons, Zach Cregger’s bonkers film about a classroom of missing children and the effect it has on a town. The 4K isn’t overloaded with special features, though there are a couple of featurettes with the filmmaker and cast to add to the experience. But if you want a gift that tells your family that you know ball, Weapons is a great choice. Get it here.

Donnie Darko Mutant Mediabook 4K Mutant has teamed up with Arrow Video for a new line of UHD Blu-Ray releases that they’re dubbing Mutant Mediabooks and they’re launching the line with the defining film of my 20s: Donnie Darko. It’s the film that really made Jake Gyllenhaal a thing, made us rethink The Smurfs, and gave a bump to Tears For Fears for a new generation. The release looks incredible in terms of packaging, and has both the theatrical and directors cut in 4K with director Richard Kelly supervising the transfers. There are commentaries that include both Gyllenhaal and Kevin Smith, plus contributions from the other stars like Drew Barrymore. This is one you want to jump on, though, as they’re limiting the run to 2,000 units. I’m only hitting the tip of the iceberg for how cool this one is. Get it here. Pride And Prejudice Another anniversary that was celebrated with a theatrical release, now everyone can bring home the new restoration of Pride And Prejudice. Largely considered to be one of the best adaptations of Jane Austen’s work, this makes a great gift for the bookish movie fan in your life. The collector’s edition comes in a beautiful oversized box that contains a 42-page book and both 4K and Blu-Ray editions of the film, stuffed with special features and interviews. Of all the great gift ideas included in this guide, this is one of the best looking on a shelf. Get it here.

Literary Landscapes: New York Speaking of great gifts for the bookish, here is a book literally for the bookish. New York is home to many great locations for people who love books, and they are collected here. You get everything from the favorite haunts of writers to locations made famous within books. Perfect to plan for a trip, or to live vicariously from those who call the city their home. Get it here. Elf It wouldn’t be a gift guide without at least one holiday classic. And, for my money, Elf might be the most iconic holiday movie released in this century. This new 4K version includes commentaries from both Will Ferrell and Jon Favreau, deleted scenes, a making of feature, some behind the scenes content with the stars, and much more. This is the kind of movie that your family will burn a hole through, and makes a great gift for comedy fans of all ages. Also, rest in peace James Caan. Get it here.

The Emperor’s New Groove While we’re on family-friendly fare, we gotta shout out this new anniversary edition of The Emperor’s New Groove. Admittedly, this era of Disney is a bit of a blind spot for me, but with a child on the way, these Disney animated classics are essential for the home. Sure, you’ll spend a lot of time on streaming services with your kids. But nothing quite takes the place of holding physical media in your hands, especially at a young age. There’s not much here in terms of special features, but this one is more about owning a great family movie that you won’t mind watching again and again. Get it here. Dogma Some movies get new physical releases every few years, but Dogma has been hard to find for years. For its 25th anniversary, the movie finally gets the 4K treatment for both a standard release and a very cool steelbook. There’s a great combination of new special features and legacy ones across the discs, including a physical media introduction with Kevin Smith and the featurette “Revelations: Making Dogma.” Kevin Smith has become so much more than just a filmmaker in the past 25 years, so much so that it’s hard to remember what a stranglehold he had on the culture with his first several films. They definitely don’t make them like this anymore, so revisit this great time in independent cinema history. Get it here.

Spaceballs It’s wild to me that they’re actively making a new Spaceballs movie. I find this news wonderful, and hope Josh Gad does the film proud. That also makes it a perfect time to gift this classic spoof to the comedy fan in your life. Mel Brooks is delivering an endless barrage of laughter in this send up of Star Wars, featuring the likes of Bill Pullman, Joan Rivers, John Candy, and many more. There’s tons of additional content on top of the 4K transfer of the film from Kino Lorber, including a commentary from Brooks, “SPACEBALLS: The Documentary,” and, my favorite, bloopers. Get it here. Lucas Wars Speaking of Star Wars, this is something a little different for fans of the franchise. Laurent Hopman and Renaud Roche have created a pretty special text here telling the story of George Lucas’ life and the creation of Star Wars, all in a lovely graphic novel format. Because Lucas’ work is so closely tied to a single entity, it is easy to forget that he ran with the likes of Francis Ford Coppola, Steven Spielberg, and Martin Scorsese. This is a behind-the-scenes story unlike you’ve seen before, and a great companion text for the Star Wars fan in your life. Get it here.