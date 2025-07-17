From Parasite to Squid Game, South Korean productions have made a splash in the American entertainment world in recent years. It just might happen again soon, albeit somewhat indirectly: Bugonia, a remake of the 2003 South Korean movie Save The Green Planet!, hits theaters this fall.

There’s some promising precedent here, as for the film, director Yorgos Lanthimos reunites with Emma Stone, with whom he previously worked on The Favourite, Poor Things, and Kinds Of Kindness (the latter of which also stars Jesse Plemons, who’s a lead in Bugonia, too). The screenplay, meanwhile, comes from The Regime and The Menu writer Will Tracy.

Ahead of the film’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it hits theaters.