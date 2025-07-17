From Parasite to Squid Game, South Korean productions have made a splash in the American entertainment world in recent years. It just might happen again soon, albeit somewhat indirectly: Bugonia, a remake of the 2003 South Korean movie Save The Green Planet!, hits theaters this fall.
There’s some promising precedent here, as for the film, director Yorgos Lanthimos reunites with Emma Stone, with whom he previously worked on The Favourite, Poor Things, and Kinds Of Kindness (the latter of which also stars Jesse Plemons, who’s a lead in Bugonia, too). The screenplay, meanwhile, comes from The Regime and The Menu writer Will Tracy.
Ahead of the film’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it hits theaters.
Plot
An official synopsis reads:
“Two conspiracy-obsessed young men kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth.”
Jerry Ko — head of co-producer and co-distributor CJ ENM’s film division, told The Hollywood Reporter of the motivation behind revisiting the Save The Green Planet! story:
“We started the project with the intention of reviving director [Jang Joon-hwan’s] sense of imagination, which was ahead of its time and was not fully appreciated 20 years ago. The film developed into a bigger movie than we initially thought. By getting people on our side who understood the film’s potential, we were able to create buzz.”
Cast
The film is lead by Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias, and Alicia Silverstone.
Stone previously told The Hollywood Reporter of working with Lanthimos, “I feel like I can do anything with him, because we’ve worked together so many times. I trust him beyond the trust I’ve had with any director, and I’ve been lucky to work with great directors.”
Plemons also previously said to ScreenRant:
“In the beginning, like most people, he’s a little enigmatic and hard to crack. He’s got a very sharp sense of humor, and then at the same time, he can be incredibly warm. And the environment he creates is one that’s just conducive to, I think, a sense of freedom and exploration. […] He’s never locked into any one way of looking at something, thinking about something, and then he’ll give you a specific note that’s very easy to understand. That’ll just make something shift in your head and open it up in a new way.”
Release Date
The film is set to hit select theaters on October 24, before a wide release on October 31.
Trailer
Check out the Bugonia teaser trailer below.