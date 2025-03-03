The Sandman kept it real for the 97th Academy Awards ceremony. Sure, he attended amid an ocean of designer dresses and suits specifically crafted for A-lister nominees and those who love them. However, Sandler (who made the time to appear despite his packed schedule that may or may not include a Fart Vacation sequel) remains the guy who will wear this on any given red carpet. If Adam Sandler ever changes, that’ll be up to him, and Oscars host Conan O’Brien was happy to draw attention to Sandler’s incredible choice of attire (no designer noted yet) at the Dolby Theater.

You can see the interaction go down below with Sandler defending his love of hoodies before removing himself from the theater and blaming O’Brien for ruining a good thing. Before he left, however, he decided to repeat a Golden Globes moment (spurred on by that host, Nikki Glaser), in which he delivered an enthused declaration of Timothée Chalamet’s name.

While heading out of the Dolby Theater, Sandler had one final gem to offer to the Best Actor nominee, who is being recognized tonight for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. We won’t know until later tonight whether Tim wins, but he’ll always be a winner for receiving this: “CHALAMET!!!”

You can watch The Oscars on ABC and stream them on Hulu.