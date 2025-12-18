It’s been a long journey for “Girls Like Girls.” First there was the Hayley Kiyoko song in 2015, then a viral music video. Then, Kiyoko wrote a 2023 novel with the same title. Now, that book has been adapted into a movie.

Focus Features picked up the worldwide rights to the film and now it’s on its way. Kiyoko co-wrote the movie alongside Stefanie Scott, which is a full-circle moment as Scott starred in the original music video.

Ahead of the movie’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it hits theaters.