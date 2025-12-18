It’s been a long journey for “Girls Like Girls.” First there was the Hayley Kiyoko song in 2015, then a viral music video. Then, Kiyoko wrote a 2023 novel with the same title. Now, that book has been adapted into a movie.
Focus Features picked up the worldwide rights to the film and now it’s on its way. Kiyoko co-wrote the movie alongside Stefanie Scott, which is a full-circle moment as Scott starred in the original music video.
Ahead of the movie’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it hits theaters.
Plot
An official logline reads, “Based on writer/director Hayley Kiyoko’s hit single and best-selling novel of the same name and featuring all-new music from Kiyoko, Girls Like Girls is a heartfelt coming-of-age story set over the course of one sun-drenched summer, where new-girl-in-town Coley falls in love for the first time while learning to accept herself along the way.”
Kiyoko told People in 2024:
“I think about a year or so after the music video had come out, I had dreamed of making it into a feature and started the very, very long journey of, ‘How do you make a movie happen? How does this even happen in Hollywood?’ I’ve very much learned why it takes so long to get representation out there.”
She added:
“[I felt] like it’s my destiny to direct this song and to get this story out there. I was like, ‘If I give up, then who else is going to do this?’ And so that was what kept me going. This feels like a huge win for our community.”
Cast
The movie stars Maya da Costa and Myra Molloy.
In a recent interview with Schön, Molloy said of the film:
I’m so excited. Hayley Kiyoko — talk about someone I’ve looked up to since I was younger, ever since I was a kid. To see her journey with the music video, to adapting it to a book, to adapting it to a screenplay, to making the actual film… I have tremendous respect and love for her. I’m just so excited for the world to see the film and Haley’s mind, heart, and soul. This sounds corny as hell, but all my dreams are genuinely coming true right now. I wanted to be on Broadway, I wanted to be in an indie film — a romantic one, preferably, because that’s just who I am. I just love romance. Before Sunrise is my favorite film. I’ve wanted to do these things, and now I get to do them, and I’m just so excited and so happy. I’m so, so, so stoked for everyone to see it.
Release Date
The film is set to hit theaters on June 19, 2026.
Trailer
The film does not yet have a trailer.