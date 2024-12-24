Hayley Kiyoko is a pop star, LGBTQIA+ advocate, novelist, and now a budding movie director. Kiyoko’s recent resume update might have shocked others, but the “Deep In The Woods” singer manifested her upcoming directorial debut.

During a recent sit down Hayley Kiyoko told People, although she manifested her forthcoming film (based on her song “Girls Like Girls”) it was deep sense of “relief.”

“[I felt] like it’s my destiny to direct this song and to get this story out there,” she said. “I was like, ‘If I give up, then who else is going to do this?’ And so that was what kept me going. This feels like a huge win for our community… [a] relief.”

She continued: “For so long, I’ve told myself that this is something that I could do and that I could accomplish and achieve. There are a lot of times where I lost that belief. You start to lose hope after so many ‘no’s. So to finally get a ‘yes,’ it just felt like, ‘Ugh, I am not crazy. It’s going to be OK.’ And it felt like I got on top of a mountain and was able to breathe.”

Kiyoko also answered a fan theory about her single “Greenlight.”

“It’s funny. I had some fans be like, ‘Did you write ‘Greenlight’ for this,'” she said. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, I wrote ‘Greenlight’ last year because I was so frustrated that the film wasn’t getting green-lit.’ I did it to manifest the green light.”

Girls Like Girls was ultimately green-lit by Focus Features. At this time, a theater release date has not been revealed for the picture.