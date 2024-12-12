In 2015, Hayley Kiyoko released the This Side Of Paradise EP, featuring the gold-certified single “Girls Like Girls.” The song was later turned into a music video, was then used as the title of Kiyoko’s debut novel, and now it’s being made into a movie. Deadline reports that Focus Features has acquired the rights to Girls Like Girls, which is being written and directed by Lesbian Jesus.

“I have dreamt of this moment for 9 years. Over the past almost decade my priorities have shifted and evolved. I have never fought so hard for anything in my life. The tears, the setbacks, the sacrifices, the closed doors, the immense struggle to get a film made is another story in itself,” Kiyoko wrote on Instagram. “Since I released girls like girls in 2015, I’ve made a vow to myself and to you all to do everything in my power to create hopeful queer content at the largest scale possible. The road map has never been clear, I’ve just kept believing that if I kept trying, that one day a road could be paved. We made it.”

She added, “Thank you kiyokians from the bottom of my heart. For showing up for me, reminding me I’m not alone. I’m so overwhelmed I finally get to share this news with you and make this film come to life.”

Girls Like Girls does not currently have a release date. You can read the full announcement post here.