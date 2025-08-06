While ASAP Rocky fans impatiently await word on the release of his upcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb, at the very least, they can follow his moves on the big screen thanks to his flourishing acting career. While his matchup with Denzel Washington in Spike Lee’s Kurosawa remake Highest 2 Lowest is right around the corner, the trailer for another film starring Rocky in a pivotal role came out today.

In the trailer for A24’s If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Rose Byrne plays a frazzled single mom forced to move into a motel when her upstairs neighbor’s leaky bathroom falls into her apartment (can you say, “lawsuit?”). Conan O’Brien is her seemingly disengaged therapist, while Rocky plays a fellow motel dweller who invites her back to his room for some late-night… ahhh… viewing.

He’s a pretty charming guy in general, so it seems believable that he’d be able to convince this older woman to make an ill-advised liasion — and he can do scumbag well enough that you believe he’d try. If I had to choose between the two, I’d go with Highest 2 Lowest, but I’m a sucker for pretty much all Kurosawa remakes.

You can watch the If I Had Legs I’d Kick You trailer featuring ASAP Rocky above. The movie is out in October.