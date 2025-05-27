This past Monday, May 26th, marked the tenth anniversary of the release of ASAP Rocky‘s second album, At. Long. Last. ASAP. To celebrate, the Harlem rapper announced a limited-edition double LP on vinyl, which you can get at AWGE.com. The album is pressed on two white vinyl discs, and features the singles “Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2 (LPFJ2),” “Everyday,” and “LSD.”

On its release, At. Long. Last. ASAP received positive reviews, with samples and inspiration drawn from diverse influences ranging from Rod Stewart and Bobby Caldwell to Leonard Cohen and a London street performer named Joe Fox. It sold 146,000 album-equivalent units, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, making it Rocky’s second No. 1-charting album, and it was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in April 2018.

While A.L.L.A. would certainly make a fine addition to any ASAP Rocky fan’s record collection, it’s still not the project many of us have been looking forward to: his long-awaited, oft-delayed fourth album, Don’t Be Dumb. The last update for that album came in February, with even Rocky admitting that it’s been a long, winding road. “I’m in the mixing and mastering realm of it, but I think quite frankly, people are tired of hearing about updates about the album,” he said. “They’re just ready to get this sh*t, you know what I’m saying?”

He did, however, offer hope, saying, “The album’s done. I just want to drop it. I don’t want to keep saying what I’m going to do and I want to give people what I’ve been promising them for a long-ass f*cking time.” Of course, he’s got a whole movie with Spike Lee and Denzel Washington coming soon, as well as a third child with girlfriend Rihanna. So, if it takes awhile, just know… Rakim’s a busy man.