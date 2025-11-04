Three decades later and the Scream franchise is still going. There were a couple decade-long breaks in the mix, but regardless, we have a new one, Scream 7, on the way (after some bumps in the road) and it’ll be the third film in four years.
In a sense, the series is going back to its roots here: Kevin Williamson is directing, and while it’s his first time leading a Scream film, he’s written or co-written a bunch of the movies, including the first two. Speaking of OG’s, David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and Matthew Lillard are all back for the new film, too.
Ahead of the movie’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it hits theaters.
Plot
The logline reads, “When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.”
In a recent interview, Arquette told Men’s Journal:
“I was really excited to work with Kevin Williamson again. I mean, he’s the writer of Scream, and he’s directing this one. It’s a really great 360 moment. I can’t really say too much about the movie, but I was really excited to work with Kevin. We’ve had such a history, and he wrote the original and created this entire world, and he just knows it better than anyone.”
Cast
The movie stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Matthew Lillard, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Scott Foley, Joel McHale, Anna Camp, Mckenna Grace, Isabel May, Michelle Randolph, Ethan Embry, Mark Consuelos, Jimmy Tatro, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, and Sam Rechner.
Lillard said to ComingSoon.net, “It’s like old friends, right? And Neve’s on set, and working with Neve and seeing her is great. I think that we’re all really hopeful that… look, I think the journey continuing, I think fans are gonna be excited. It’s got that vibe of like old school Scream, and so I just think we’re all really hopeful that we’re building what the fans will love and appreciate.”
Release Date
The film is set to hit theaters on February 27, 2026.
Trailer
Check out the Scream 7 trailer below.