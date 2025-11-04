Three decades later and the Scream franchise is still going. There were a couple decade-long breaks in the mix, but regardless, we have a new one, Scream 7, on the way (after some bumps in the road) and it’ll be the third film in four years.

In a sense, the series is going back to its roots here: Kevin Williamson is directing, and while it’s his first time leading a Scream film, he’s written or co-written a bunch of the movies, including the first two. Speaking of OG’s, David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and Matthew Lillard are all back for the new film, too.

Ahead of the movie’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it hits theaters.