‘SOULM8TE’: Everything To Know About The Forthcoming ‘M3GAN’ Spin-Off

M3GAN has been a culture-defining sci-fi horror franchise over the past few years. We have the original movie, M3GAN 2.0, and soon, we’ll have our first spin-off, SOULM8TE.

The topic of AI is especially relevant now given how rapidly the technology is evolving in terms of its use in consumer-level products. SOULM8TE tackles the inevitable next step: applying those ideas for… intimate purposes.

Ahead of the movie’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it hits theaters.