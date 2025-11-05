‘SOULM8TE’: Everything To Know About The Forthcoming ‘M3GAN’ Spin-Off

M3GAN has been a culture-defining sci-fi horror franchise over the past few years. We have the original movie, M3GAN 2.0, and soon, we’ll have our first spin-off, SOULM8TE.
The topic of AI is especially relevant now given how rapidly the technology is evolving in terms of its use in consumer-level products. SOULM8TE tackles the inevitable next step: applying those ideas for… intimate purposes.
Ahead of the movie’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it hits theaters.
Plot
The logline reads (via Deadline), “In SOULM8TE, a man acquires an Artificially Intelligent android to cope with the loss of his recently deceased wife. In an attempt to create a truly sentient partner, he inadvertently turns a harmless lovebot into a deadly soulmate.”
In an Entertainment Weekly interview, producer James Wan said:
“M3GAN, obviously, dabbles in the PG-13 world, the younger demographic. We always felt like there might be a more adult story to tell, and that’s really what SOULM8TE is. SOULM8TE is basically set in the same AI world but seen through a more grown-up perspective, one that embraces all the great erotic thrillers from the ’90s. It’s like Fatal Attraction but with robots.”
Cast
The movie stars Lily Sullivan, David Rysdahl, Claudia Doumit, Oliver Cooper, Steve Chusak, Ossian Perret, Emma Ramos, Isabelle Bonfrer, Robert Ashe, Jon Tarcy, Harleen Sahota, and Charlie Kranz.
Of the robots in the film, Allison Williams, a star of the M3GAN movies and an executive producer of the new one, told EW, “It’s already happening in parts of the world. These exist. So it felt irresistible to then say, if a M3GAN existed in our world, someone would take that tech and put it in the form of a female-bodied person whose sole purpose on the planet is to pleasure a person. We extrapolate from there.”
Release Date
The film is set to hit theaters on January 9, 2026.
Trailer
A SOULM8TE trailer has not yet been released, although one was shared at CinemaCon earlier this year.