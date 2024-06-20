It’s hard to describe the appeal of M3GAN. In reality, a killer doll has been done before and there’s nothing more to add to that. But match that doll with futuristic technology that actually doesn’t seem so futuristic anymore? You get a robot bestie who may or may not often resort to murder. But she sings too!

After the success of M3GAN and while awaiting the upcoming M3GAN 2.0, Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are teaming up for SOULM8TE, which seems to be M3GAN for lonely adults. Not everyone should get an extended universe, but M3GAN should.

The movie follows a similar plot to M3GAN, though this time, it’s a grieving man who looks to evolving technology to replace his late wife. You can see where this is going if you saw M3GAN. Here is the official synopsis:

In SOULM8TE, a man acquires an Artificially Intelligent android to cope with the loss of his recently deceased wife. In an attempt to create a truly sentient partner, he inadvertently turns a harmless lovebot into a deadly soulmate.

James Wan, a legend in both the Saw and Conjuring universes, will write the movie, and Kate Dolan is slated to direct. “SOULM8TE is a thrilling and seductive addition to the M3GAN universe. We’re excited to partner with Kate to bring this story to life with her unique cinematic vision and point of view,” Wan said.

Are M3GAN and SOULM8TE the new Freddy and Jason? We can only hope.

SOULM8TE is set to be released on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026.

(Via Deadline)