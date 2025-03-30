Regardless of her ultimate longevity if the devil eventually visits, M3GAN spawned an in-the-works spin off movie, SOULM8TE , which will (according to the film’s description), involve a widower who decides to cure his loneliness with an android, and “[i]n an attempt to create a truly sentient partner, he inadvertently turns a harmless lovebot into a deadly soulmate.” Also, M3GAN 2.0 is coming as an upgrade, and here’s what we can expect.

M3GAN managed to tie with John Wick for an unsavory milestone but, more importantly, she danced her killer-doll self to the top of the box office (with $95 million domestically and $180 million globally) in 2022. Sure, she also ended up stuck in a feud with Chucky and still hasn’t taken time to battle Annabelle, but James Wan might find a crossover moment one day. You never know, but let’s get real: Annabelle has no moves, and Wan’s The Conjuring universe doll would still destroy the robot with an attitude.

Plot

Will there be dancing in this sequel? Presumably. That’s how Universal Pictures (and Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions and Wan’s Atomic Monster) promoted the sequel in this Super Bowl LIX spot, and although M3GAN has hit a growth spurt, she has a question: “Miss Me?”

In actuality, though, M3GAN’s tech has been (as Universal’s synopsis indicates) appropriated after (surprise) she wasn’t adequately destroyed following her rogue rampage in the first movie. Under the watchful eye of returning director Gerard Johnstone (along with producers Wan, Blum, and Allison Williams), the new film picks up two years later with Gemma working as an author and advocate for government oversight regarding artificial intelligence. She’s also grappling with a rebellious teenage Cady while M3GAN’s code has fallen into the wrong hands:

[T]he underlying tech for M3GAN has been stolen and misused by a powerful defense contractor to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno; Ahsoka, Pacific Rim: Uprising), the ultimate killer infiltration spy. But as Amelia’s self-awareness increases, she becomes decidedly less interested in taking orders from humans. Or in keeping them around. With the future of human existence on the line, Gemma realizes that the only option is to resurrect M3GAN and give her a few upgrades, making her faster, stronger, and more lethal. As their paths collide, the original A.I bitch is about to meet her match.

Sounds like another killer time at the movies.

Cast

Allison Williams returns as Gemma with Brian Jordan Alvarez and Jen Van Epps as fellow techies Cole and Tess. Violet McGraw will also be back as Cady, niece to Gemma.

Jenna Davis and Amie Donald will also combine powers again as M3GAN’s voice and dance moves, respectively.

Additions to the cast include Jemaine Clement, Aristotle Athari, and Timm Sharp.