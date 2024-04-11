Despite what you might think, there is a hierarchy of possessed dolls. Chauncey, M3GAN, and that weirdo little boy are the new kids on the block, but they wouldn’t be anywhere without the sacrifices made by their ancestors, like Billy the Puppet or Annabelle. And then there’s… Chucky.

Chucky doesn’t “play by the rules,” which is funny because he is literally a doll, but the little menace has been taking jabs at other demonic dolls for a while now, which is honestly pretty low. They should not be pitted against each other when there is so little representation as there is. And yet, Chucky has continued his feud with M3GAN, the It-doll of the moment in the new season of his TV show.

In season three, episode five of Syfy series Chucky, the titular doll is channel surfing when he comes across M3GAN. Who even cares if that movie isn’t on cable? Chucky is immediately disgusted by her and begins to yell curse words that a child doll should never have heard in the first place.

“Little bitch, she stole my moves!” he says before adding, “F*ck you, M-‘Three’-gan.” That’ll show her.

Chucky saying this about Megan was probably my favorite part about this episode 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wt4D3osZns — kiddo williams 🎮🔪🩸👻🏳️‍🌈 (@finalgirl_kiddo) April 11, 2024

It didn’t stop there: Chucky also tuned into The Boy, which he called “a joke” and laughed at the puppet in Dead Silence, saying, “This one didn’t even get a franchise.” All the little possessed dolls and puppets around the world who dreamed of leading their own movie were crushed.

Unfortunately, it seems like this won’t be the last from them. Jason Blum, the producer of M3GANthinks Chucky wouldn’t stand a chance. “There’s no question that M3GAN would definitely win. She’s much smarter than Chucky,” he told Syfy last year. Forget Godzilla X Kong, why are we not funding M3gan X Chucky? There seems to be more potential there.

Meanwhile, M3GAN is unbothered.

