Will 9-1-1 be all by its lonesome now? Not even close. Those first responders are gearing up to have an ABC sister show in a new spin off, 9-1-1: Nashville, which was announced via Deadline earlier this year after producers scouted for locations and found Southern hospitality due to a generous tax credit. As Doctor Odyssey viewers also recently learned, that Joshua Jackson series got bumped, priority wise , with 9-1-1: Nashville now occupying that “slot” in the Ryan Murphy scheduling game, whenever that might be.

Ryan Murphy’s content faucet shows no sign of closing. His audience will tune into nearly anything he touches, all the way from FX’s American Horror Story to Netflix’s Monster to the 9-1-1 franchise, which recently bid farewell to 9-1-1: Lone Star (starring Rob Lowe, shown above) and will continue with 9-1-1 (previously on FOX but now on ABC) for a ninth season and likely beyond.

Does 9-1-1: Nashville Have A Premiere Date Yet?

No precise date has been revealed, but this spin off will premiere on the same date that 9-1-1 returns (in the 8:00-10:00 p.m. block) for the 2025-2026 season, so it’ll be a fall thing.

This new series is currently filming and will star Chris O’Donnell as Captain Don Sharpe. He will be joined by co-stars including LeAnn Rimes, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and Jessica Capshaw. Additionally, storyline inspiration could come from the Tennessee city’s status as music hub.

Disney Television President Craig Erwich is not only calling 9-1-1: Nashville “a huge priority” but also promising a premiere event to remember with crossovers not being out of the picture:

“I think that the 9-1-1 team are truly the masters of event-izing television, the way that be-nado kicked off 9-1-1 last year. They have a really special event planned for 9-1-1: Nashville, and although we haven’t discussed [crossovers], I think it’s an incredible opportunity that I’m sure at some point we’ll figure out how to capitalize on.”

Is an LA/Nashville crossover really possible? Considering that Ryan Murphy did pull off a 9-1-1/Doctor Odyssey crossover, it’s fair to say that he can pretty much do anything that he wants on TV.