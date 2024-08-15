Who Is Travis Kelce’s Character In Ryan Murphy’s ‘Grotesquerie’?

In the last year, Travis Kelce has gone from just another football player with an potential anger problem and a podcast to Taylor Swift’s boyfriend. It doesn’t matter that he won the Super Bowl! This man now comes with a whole new life of brand deals, pap walks, and a handful of lyrics which might be about him (or Matty Healy… it depends).

Kelce’s latest entertainment endeavor, aside from his karaoke adventures, is a role in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming series Grotesquerie. Niecy Nash-Betts stars as Detective Lois Tryon in the horror-drama as she investigates heinous crimes in her small town. The 10-episode show also stars Lesley Manville and Courtney B. Vance.

While Kelce’s role is under wraps, the haunting teaser trailer for the series reveals that he is, in fact, in the series. So that’s a good start! The teaser is filled with some cult-like imagery and gory dream sequences, nothing new for a Murphy show. A voice-over features Nash-Betts saying, “Something is happening around us,” followed by a brief look at Kelce moving his hands around in some sort of significant/unsettling way, similar to our pal Longlegs. Is he meditating? Praying? Practicing his dance moves? All unclear. But he is in the show.

This isn’t the only time Kelce will appear on screens this fall. The football player is also hosting the game show Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity. Maybe he will quit his sports career and aspire to be the next Pat Sajak instead.

Grotesquerie premieres on September 25 on FX. Check out the teaser above.

