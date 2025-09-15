Ahead of the show’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it arrives.

While Reservation Dogs was led by a cast of actors who were previously relatively unknown, The Lowdown has some star power with Ethan Hawke in the lead role. The strong cast is rounded out by Tim Blake Nelson, Kyle MacLachlan, Keith David, and others.

Filmmaker Sterlin Harjo had a widely acclaimed hit on his hands with Reservation Dogs , which ran for three seasons on FX from 2021 to 2023. Then, he set his sights on The Sensitive Kind , which is set to premiere soon, also on FX, and which has since been renamed to The Lowdown.

Plot

The logline reads, “FX’s The Lowdown from Creator Sterlin Harjo and starring Executive Producer Ethan Hawke, follows the gritty exploits of citizen journalist ‘Lee Raybon’ (Hawke), a self-proclaimed Tulsa ‘truthstorian’ whose obsession with the truth is always getting him into trouble. When the publication of Lee’s latest exposé — a deep dive into the powerful Washberg family – is immediately followed by the suspicious suicide of ‘Dale Washberg’ (Tim Blake Nelson), Lee knows he’s stumbled onto something big.”

Harjo told the Los Angeles Times, “Rez Dogs was my love letter to rural Oklahoma and where I grew up. The Lowdown is my love letter to Tulsa, where I currently live. You see the beauty and the darkness. You see everything.”

He added, “There’s the art of the hang, where the genre is people hanging out. Look at Rez Dogs or Dazed And Confused. There’s an art to hanging and being with characters, and it feels OK to just sit there with them. I think The Lowdown has a good balance of that, where you could just hang with [Raybon] on his block. But there’s also this unfolding story so things never get boring.”

Cast

The show stars Ethan Hawke, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kaniehtiio Horn, Tim Blake Nelson, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Kyle MacLachlan, Keith David, Killer Mike, and Graham Greene.

Greene died earlier this month, after filming the season, at 73 years old. Hawke paid tribute to him on Instagram, writing: