Sterlin Harjo is already working on his next project after Reservation Dogs wrapped up last fall, and he’s bringing his buddy Ethan Hawke along for the ride once again!
FX has secured the pilot for The Sensitive Kind, a new series from the Reservation Dogs co-creator and showrunner. Earlier this year, FX’s John Landgraf told Deadline that the series will fill a gap heading into 2025. “We have glaring needs for new dramas and comedies, starting in 2025,” he said, adding that he’s “desperate to find the next great thing” after last year’s strikes and the after effects on the industry.
Now that the series has officially been given a home, here is what we know about Harjo’s latest endeavor.
Plot
While plot details are sparse, the longline is very ominous: “The Sensitive Kind is a Tulsa noir about a guy (Hawke) who knows too much.” Well what does he know? We don’t know. Harjo also wrote and directed the pilot, and filming took place in April in Tulsa.
Cast
Even though we don’t know much about what it will be about, we do know it will be good based solely on the stacked cast of talented actors, including Ethan Hawke, who previously had a guest spot on Reservation Dogs. The buddies go way back! Hawke is also executive producing.
The rest of the stellar cast includes Keith David, Siena East, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tim Blake Nelson, Scott Shepherd, Tracy Letts, Kyle Maclachlan and Macon Blair. Killer Mike, Kaniehtiio Horn, Cody Lightning, Michael Hitchcock and Ryan Kiera Armstrong also round out the cast.
Release Date
No exact date has been revealed but based on Landgraf’s comments, The Sensitive Kind will likely debut in 2025.
Trailer
There is no trailer yet, but the pilot was shot, so there could be some footage released some time this summer. Keep an eye out.