Sterlin Harjo is already working on his next project after Reservation Dogs wrapped up last fall, and he’s bringing his buddy Ethan Hawke along for the ride once again!

FX has secured the pilot for The Sensitive Kind, a new series from the Reservation Dogs co-creator and showrunner. Earlier this year, FX’s John Landgraf told Deadline that the series will fill a gap heading into 2025. “We have glaring needs for new dramas and comedies, starting in 2025,” he said, adding that he’s “desperate to find the next great thing” after last year’s strikes and the after effects on the industry.

Now that the series has officially been given a home, here is what we know about Harjo’s latest endeavor.