‘Reservation Dogs’ Was Just A Really, Really Special Television Show

Reservation Dogs has always been a tough show to describe. I know this because I have tried, many times, once as recently as yesterday when I was explaining how excited and sad I was to be watching the season three finale this week, which also served as the show’s series finale. Someone said “Oh, what’s it about?” and I bumbled through an answer that went something like this…

“Okay, it’s this show about indigenous teenagers growing up on a reservation in Oklahoma. And it’s… it’s like a coming-of-age thing, but also they steal stuff a lot and cope with death and sometimes spirits show up to cuss at them. It’s weird. But, like… good weird. Sometimes it’s extremely funny in the stupidest way you can think of. Sometimes it’ll be so real and heartfelt that it’ll open you up and yank your heart out. Sometimes a school bus explodes or Ethan Hawke shows up. It’s so good. It’s… it’s just so good. You gotta watch it. It’s good. Trust me.”

Which, I mean, sure. All of that is true. It was all of those things, especially in the third and final season, which I will gladly put up against the final run of episodes of any other show made in the entire history of television. Everything I mentioned in that rambling description happened in there at some point. We had spirits showing up to talk to characters, some dressed as ancient warriors who cuss and talk like your average aging millennial, some named Deer Lady who have hooves for feet and murder people who — as we had just learned through a series of deeply upsetting flashbacks — were responsible for a lot of very real historical abuse the indigenous community faced over the years. A school bus did explode. Ethan Hawke did show up as a stoner house painter and deadbeat father. One guy did acid and saw aliens and it ended up tying the whole season together in a way I never saw coming. It was a wild run, man.

But even while that is true, it doesn’t capture what made the show so great. Even with the aliens and explosions and conversations with spirits, the show was also just extremely real. Very few entire shows can run you through the series of emotions Reservation Dogs ran you through in a single 27-minute episode. There was one this season where this happened…

… and then, maybe 10 minutes later, the same group of guys was sitting around a campfire crying about a close friend they had lost touch with. And I was crying, too. The episode ended and it took all I had not to send texts to all of my friends that just said, “Dude I love you” out of nowhere at like 11 p.m. Maybe I should have. Maybe I should do it now. Maybe you should, too.