For anyone old enough to remember BET’s 106 And Park, 2 Chainz’s Rap Or Go To The League single “Rule The World” was an absolute delight thanks to its clever interpolation of summer 2002 smash “Why Don’t We Fall In Love.” Amerie’s honeyed vocals owned the season and to this day, the song is revered as a signifier of warm weather and good times. So, it was only right that 2 Chainz brought the song’s originator with him to perform on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in lieu of his “Rule The World” collaborator Ariana Grande to deliver a performance that engaged the studio audience and brought back the sweet nostalgia of the throwback jersey and baggy jeans era.

After being introduced by guest host Wanda Sykes, Amerie and Chainz took the stage, which was decked out with a disco ball and a DJ booth designed to look like a milk crate like the one that adorns the cover of Rap Or Go To The League (and was incidentally a favorite method of record storage and transport for DJs back in the day). While the trained eye could probably notice that the two hadn’t had much time to work out the details of the performance, they flashed plenty of the chemistry that shows promise for future potential pairings.