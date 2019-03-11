Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

2 Chainz and Ariana Grande get cozy during an intimate, underground performance in the video for “Rule The World,” from Chainz’s new album, Rap Or Go To The League. The Southern rap star teased the ’70s-themed video ahead of the weekend, noting that it was “coming soon,” but it arrived sooner than expected with an announcement on Twitter.

The video is produced by Brian Bell for Huffman Creative and directed by Sebastian Sdaigui. It opens on a closeup of a restaurant wall full of photos of legendary figures in music like the Rat Pack before zooming in on one photo in particular of 2 Chainz and Ariana Grande cuddled up on a couch. A flashback commences of the night in question, where the seemingly mismatched pair perform at an elegant nightclub with crystal chandeliers and a crisply suited band backing them up.

The collaboration was the surprising result of a tumultuous week for Ariana Grande, whose “7 Rings” video met with an unexpected backlash on its release when fans accused her of cultural appropriation for its similarity to 2 Chainz’s pink trap house aesthetic from his last full-length release, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. Eventually, the two met through their managers and the air was cleared, paving the way to a “7 Rings” remix featuring 2 Chainz, as well as their eventual Rap Or Go To The League collaboration.

Rap Or Go To The League is out now via Def Jam Recordings.