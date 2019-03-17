21 Savage Performs On Stage For The First Time Since His ICE Arrest

Getty Image

The details of 21 Savage’s ICE detention have been circulating ever since his arrest on Super Bowl Sunday. Since then, the rapper has been dealing with numerous lawsuits and legal trouble. Although he is still facing deportation, Savage made his first appearance on a stage over the weekend since his initial ICE arrest in February. He performed in Texas on Saturday night to give a crowd of spring breakers a night to remember.

Savage’s crew, The Slaughter Gang, accompanied the rapper on stage in South Pedro Island. They played a mix of the rapper’s new hits and old bangers, including the tracks “No Advance” and “No Heart” from the 2016 EP Savage Mode. Savage also broke out some new hits, such as “A Lot” from the 2018 album i am > i was and “Don’t Come Outside” from his feature on Metro’s 2018 album Not All Heroes Wear Capes.

Many of the fans who were in attendance at Savage’s show were able to capture footage of the performances and put them online: