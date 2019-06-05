Bas And JID Dropped A Buzzing New Single Called ‘Fried Rice’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

J. Cole’s Dreamville label is one of the most exciting in hip-hop right now. In January, Cole held the much-talked-about “Revenge of the Dreamers III” recording sessions in Atlanta, where a quorum of his label’s artists and a collection of esteemed, specially-invited guests converged to cook up some new music. Now, it seems, the music produced in those sessions is finally being released to public ears.

On Tuesday, Queens rapper and Dreamville stalwart Bas released “Fried Rice.” On the new song, he raps deftly about Dreamville’s impending summer takeover and delivers one of the more clever Chinese takeout metaphors in recent memory (“Fiends got the city up under the wing like it’s fried rice“). The thumping, KQuick-produced track also features fellow Dreamville artist JID, whose breakout DiCaprio 2 was one of the most heralded rap releases of the last year. The Atlanta rapper delivers his typical mile-a-minute bars in a lightning verse that references “go routes” in Madden and “a little .40 in a booking bag.”

The song is not the first track to emerge from the Dreamville Sessions. Last week, Young Thug, Travis Scott, and J. Cole put out “The London,” a song that’s poised to be on the airwaves all summer. “Fried Rice” is expected to appear on the deluxe version of Bas’ 2018 album Milky Way, and it’s on the streaming services now.