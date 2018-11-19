Black Thought tries his hand at a little crooning in his video for “Conception” from his upcoming EP, Streams Of Thought Vol. 2, and while he does a great job delivering gritty, soulful vocals, it doesn’t take long for him to return to doing what he does better than than almost anyone else in the rap game: Spitting rhyme-a-minute, thoughtful bars over Salaam Remi’s throwback, Marvin Gaye-sampling heater of a beat.

The video for “Conception,” directed by Morian Thomas, depicts a simple vignette of a love story between a pair of young adults in the big city as Black Thought performs for room of appreciative, gyrating fans. After a hard day of hustling, the pair of young lovers ends up at the performance themselves, bringing the narrative full circle. For now the video is a Tidal exclusive, but you can watch a one-minute preview without an account or log in to watch the full four minutes.

After a long, fruitful career at the forefront of the hip-hop band The Roots, Black Thought finally released his first solo effort in the form of Streams Of Thought Vol. 1 earlier this year with 9th Wonder’s Soul Council production team at the helm. Now, with Streams Of Thought Vol. 2, Thought looks to Salaam Remi’s Traxploitation crew for his next set of inventive explorations of themes like love, lust, relationships, history, and culture.

Streams Of Thought Vol. 2 is scheduled for release November 26.