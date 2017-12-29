Bow Wow Claims He Dated Kim Kardashian Before Kanye West

#Kim Kardashian
Hip-Hop Editor
12.29.17 8 Comments

It stands to reason that Bow Wow (aka Shad Moss), who spent much of 2017 taking and holding several very public L’s, would want to score some points with a W to end the year. However, while the noted teller of tall tales may have been speaking the truth when he told Melyssa Ford he once dated Kim Kardashian on Ford’s Hollywood Unlocked Dash Radio show, it’s probably best to take anything he says with a grain of salt. The video above is queued up to the point in the interview he makes the claims.

According to Moss, he traded info with the notorious party girl back when she was still primarily known as “Paris Hilton’s bag-holder,” claiming that the two “kicked it hard” pre-Reggie Moss, Ray J, or Kanye West. He states he “kept it low” due to it being his first experience dating a non-Black woman and worrying about how his fans would react, but plays coy when asked if they made their relationship physical. “I respect ‘Ye, so, therefore, I ain’t gonna say everything… but like I said, if I’m f*ckin’ with somebody, then I’m f*ckin’ with somebody.”

Of course, coming from the gentleman who Instagrammed a photo of someone else’s private jet to flex and repeatedly tried to pass off videos of people running as proof that he continues to be mobbed by fans long after his rap career sputtered into non-being, it’s a little hard to swallow his boasting as anything more than another reach for attention. In any case, Kim certainly upgraded, so it’s hard to see how Shad expected this story to do anything other than cap off his year in the same place where it began.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kim Kardashian
TAGSbow wowhollywood unlockedKIM KARDASHIANMelyssa FordShad Moss

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 5 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 7 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP