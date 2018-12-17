Getty Image

This weekend, during her headlining set at Rolling Loud Music Festival in Los Angeles, Cardi B was interrupted by a botched romantic gesture from ex-husband Offset. The Migos rapper brought white roses and a display reading “Will you forgive me?” for Cardi, who appeared uncomfortable and surprised by the interruption to her set. Some of Cardi’s devoted fans reacted with anger toward Offset for dragging his own personal drama into what was supposed to be a celebration of Cardi’s career and music.

CARDI B MADE OFFSET LOOK LIKE A FOOL LMAO pic.twitter.com/v4JPYLHVKU — emily nunez (@nunezemilyy) December 16, 2018

Cardi B addressed the incident with Offset in two videos posted to her Instagram. Cardi asked fans to avoid reacting with vitriol toward Offset. “Violating my baby father is not gonna make me feel any better. At the end of the day, that’s still family.”

But this doesn’t mean Cardi is looking to reconcile with Offset anytime soon. “This doesn’t mean I’m gonna get back together with him. I just don’t like that bashing online thing.” Cardi mentioned her concern for fellow New Yorker Pete Davidson, whose mental health may have been affected by the media storm around the things he says online. “I wouldn’t want my baby father to have that feeling,” Cardi said.

Watch the videos Cardi posted to Instagram above.