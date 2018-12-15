Getty Image

Pete Davidson deleted his Instagram account on Saturday after a disturbing final message that came after he defended Kanye West tweeting about his mental health. Davidson, who stars on Saturday Night Live, thanked West for speaking about how difficult it is to

On Saturday, Davidson wrote that he didn’t “want to be on this Earth anymore” and deleted his account, causing an outpouring of support from other celebrities and fans that were suddenly worried about Davidson’s health as well. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Davidson supported West acknowledging his struggles with mental health.

“Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health,” he wrote. “I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this. We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted.”

Apparently the response to that was negative enough that Davidson posted again, this time with a message that was much darker. Davidson said he didn’t “know how much longer I can last” and, according to THR, deleted his account shortly after posting the message.

“I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last. all i’ve ever tried to do was help people,” Davidson wrote.

Davidson has had a tumultuous year, breaking up with singer Ariana Grande after a very visible engagement. He also endured outrage over a joke he made on Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update about Dan Crenshaw, a Republican congressional candidate who wears an eyepatch after losing an eye in combat.