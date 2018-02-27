Cardi B Issues A Sharp Rebuke To Those Harping On The Rumored Cheating Of Her Fiancée Offset

02.27.18 2 weeks ago

Getty Image

Offset and Cardi B have been trying their damnedest to have a healthy engagement, but things often just don’t go that way when you’re in the public eye. Sometimes a public relationship can feel like a plane in the air. When you’re flying high, one little nick could rip the whole plane open and have it crashing down. First, there was whatever happened with Cardi B making a post about dumping Offset. Then, there was the speculation about Offset having a child with another woman. Of course, there was also a cheating scandal, complete with a NSFW video stolen from Offset’s icloud and the couple’s own NSFW video in response. Throughout it all, Cardi B is standing by her man – and doesn’t want to deal with anyone’s preconceived notions about her.

The in-demand rapper has a cover story with Cosmopolitan in their April issue, and delved into the cheating rumors head-on. “It’s like everybody is coming down my neck like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem,’” she told the magazine. Cardi further affirmed her self-esteem, noting, “I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my shit with my man, and I don’t got to explain why. I’m not your property.”

April Issue @cosmopolitan

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

People have a tendency to want to be protective of women and feel like they know what’s best for them when it comes to problematic relationships, but that mindset can actually be a little insulting. Cardi has repeatedly maintained that she’s got her situation under control, so we should take her word for it – especially as she told Cosmopolitan, “People don’t know what I did, I ain’t no angel.”

It’s probably best for people to stop prying into their relationship and enjoy them for what they present, because Cardi isn’t letting any outside perspectives sway her.

Around The Web

TAGSCardi BMigosOffset

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP