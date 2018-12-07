Getty Image

Chance The Rapper says he’s leaving the country to “learn the Word of God” in a new Instagram post. While Chance has long been notable among mainstream hip-hop for his willingness to embrace his Christian faith in his music. He’s previously wondered if this trait has held back his musical career, but it looks like any doubts he’s had are behind him. He’s taking this trip to get more familiar with the Christian religious text, and is using this post to give his fans fair warning that new music may be a while in coming.

I’m on a plane headed out the country on my first sabbatical. I’m going away to learn the Word of God which I am admittedly very unfamiliar with. I’ve been brought up by my family to know Christ but I haven’t taken it upon myself to really just take a couple days and read my bible. we all quote scripture and tell each other what God likes and doesn’t like but how much time do we spend as followers of Jesus to really just read and KNOW his Word. I’m definitely guilty of not devoting time to it. So I’m off to read and learn because the next generation of Bennett is here and I need to be able to give my nephew Charlie Matthew the knowledge and tools to F*CK YALL UP. Lol but seriously he’s the first boy of the next line and he needs his uncle to be educated. So dont bother me, ill be back soon enough, with five or more books from bible read. Oh yeah and cigarette free.

Fortunately for his fans, the politically-conscious Chicago rapper has left behind at least a few new songs to tide them over until his return. During the summer, he released a collection of four singles which included the Jamie Foxx-sampling, “I Might Need Security,” and more recently, he dropped another two songs, “The Man Who Has Everything” and “My Own Thing.” Meanwhile, he’ll still have a presence back home in his native Chicago through the work of Chicagoist magazine, which he purchased and helped revamp with the funny “Elderly Alderman” video.