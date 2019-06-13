Getty Image / Warner Media/Uproxx Studios

Animation seems to be the new wave for rappers, as everyone from Kyle to Vince Staples is seemingly participating in a Cartoon Network favorite these days. Chance The Rapper is the latest rapper to jump on the wave, and in typical Chance fashion, he’s gone for the Big Kahuna of animated properties, landing spots on the upcoming Steven Universe film, both contributing music and executive producing alongside Joe Johnston, Ian Jones-Quartey, Kat Morris, and Alonso Ramirez Ramos according to Deadline.

Unsurprisingly, the film is being billed by Cartoon Network as a musical, with the show’s principal cast — which includes British R&B star Estelle as the towering Crystal Gem Garnet — performing as usual alongside Chance, Gallant, James Fauntleroy, Macie Stewart, aivi & surasshu, and more. Series creator Rebecca Sugar is returning as songwriter, crafting brand new songs as she did for the original show.

The film will be a television movie picking up the story of Steven Universe after the show’s recent conclusion. According to Deadline: “Steven thinks his time defending the Earth is over, but when a new threat comes to Beach City, Steven faces his biggest challenge yet.” The film will arrive on DVD later in the year, along with both digital and physical releases of its soundtrack.