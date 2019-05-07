Chris Brown Previewed A New Song With Drake At His Birthday Party

Getty Image

It’s hard to believe that Chris Brown is only 30. It feels centuries have passed since the rapper/singer burst onto the scene with his debut single “Run It” in 2005. It’s a testament to how young Brown was when he first entered the public consciousness and how eventful and often rocky the intervening years have been. On Sunday, Brown celebrated the big birthday with a party in Los Angeles. The Virginia-native had a special surprise for all those in attendance.

Videos posted by those who were at the celebration revealed that Brown previewed a new song with Drake. The song will likely be featured on his forthcoming album Indigo, which the singer revealed is slated to be released on June 21. In a photo posted to Instagram over the weekend, Brown also revealed that in honor of turning 30, the new project will feature 30 songs.

The new song snippet comes just months after the pair reunited onstage at the Staples Center, during a leg of Drake’s Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour. Prior to that, the two had a long-standing public beef that extended as far back as club incident in 2012. Considering Brown’s well-documented past misdeeds, some saw Drake’s choice to co-sign the singer, in a year where people in many industries were attempting to hold abusers accountable, as a step backward.