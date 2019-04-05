Getty Image

On Thursday, Eric Holder — the 29-year-old chief suspect in the fatal shooting of Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle — appeared in court to receive his charges. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Teresa T. Sullivan saddled Holder with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Entering not guilty pleas to all charges for Holder was his attorney Chris Darden. If that name sounds familiar to you, it’s probably with good reason.

Darden is no stranger to high-profile, Los Angeles County murder trials. He is best known as a key member of the prosecution team in the 1995 OJ Simpson murder trial. While this news certainly comes as a surprise to many, it is not actually the only controversial Los Angeles murder case Darden has gotten involved with recently. Darden is also currently representing former NFL cornerback Brandon Browner, who was charged with four felonies — including robbery, child endangerment and attempted murder — in December of 2018.

It’s not exactly clear why Darden has chosen to represent Holder, but it provides yet another strange and unforeseen twist in this already surprising and tragic story. Eric Holder’s bail has been set at $5 million.