Dave East Has Been Cast As Method Man In Hulu’s Upcoming Wu-Tang Clan Drama Series

03.05.19

More rappers than ever are transitioning into being actors, but how many can say they get to play other, even more iconic rappers? As of now, at least one; Def Jam and Mass Appeal-signed Harlem rapper Dave East has officially been cast in Hulu’s upcoming Wu-Tang Clan series Wu-Tang Clan: An American Saga as none other than Method Man, according to Deadline. It’s an interesting casting, and thanks to the height similarity between the two lanky rappers — Meth is 6’3, while East is 6’5 — one of the more accurate ones since Gravy donned Biggie’s Coogi sweaters in Notorious. Dave East does have some acting chops, appearing in 2017 hip-hop period drama, The Breaks.

Although technically, East’s character is named “Shotgun,” it’s clear from the character description he’s a stand-in for none other than Clifford Smith, aka Method Man, aka Tical, aka Johnny Blaze (Wu-Tang members have a lot of nicknames): “Tall, with a knack for rhymes, Shotgun takes pride in being the assistant manager at the concession stand next to the Statue of Liberty. A popular figure in Staten Island, he stays above the turf wars.” Meanwhile, Meth himself serves as one of the series’ executive producers alongside fellow Clansman RZA, who will be played on the show by Moonlight‘s Ashton Sanders as “Bobby Diggs.” Other announced roles include Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse‘s Shameik Moore as Sha Rader, a gunner for drug dealer Power Grant, and Siddiq Saunderson of Messiah as D-Love, the show’s Ghostface Killah analogue.

Wu-Tang Clan: An American Saga was created by RZA and Alex Tse, writer of 2018’s Superfly remake.

