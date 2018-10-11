Getty Image

It’s about time someone brought the da motherf*cking ruckus to television.

Hulu has given a straight-to-series order to Wu-Tang: An American Saga, a scripted drama about the early days of Wu-Tang Clan, the iconic hip-hop group whose original lineup was composed of RZA, GZA, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, and Masta Killa.

Based on The Wu-Tang Manual and The Tao of Wu, both of which were written by RZA, the New York in the 1990s-set An American Saga (which should have been called Clan: A Wu-Tang Story) shows “the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs a.k.a. RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories,” according to a press release.

Method Man called the series a “major win for hip hop,” while Ghostface Killa added, “Ayo u know what it is, Wu-Tang is forever. We’re stepping into new chambers with Hulu and bringing our fans with us.” Producer Brian Grazer claimed he’s been a fan of the group since the mid-’90s, and he “recognized quickly how significant Wu-Tang and The RZA were to the world of hip-hop music and culture… Hulu is the perfect partner to bring this story to a global audience.” Feel free to imagine Grazer playing “As High as Wu-Tang Get” to his Imagine Entertainment co-founder Ron Howard. It’s fun.

Anyway, Wu-Tang is for the children. And Hulu subscribers, apparently.